April 18, 2016

3D printer used to create new feet for duck

A duck who lost its feet to frostbite is waddling again thanks to a Wisconsin middle school teacher and a 3D printer.

Vicki Rabe-Harrison rescued Phillip the duck and, after watching a video of a 3D printer online, turned to South Park Middle School teacher Jason Jischke in Oshkosh for help.

Rabe-Harrison tells WBAY-TV that she was planning to put Phillip down when Jischke called to say his class was working on the project. It took them six weeks to get the prosthetic feet just right.

Phillip was a bit wobbly when he first tested his new feet, but he has now joined other birds and animals at a sanctuary north of Milwaukee. Autumn Farm Sanctuary co-founder Alyssa Herbst says Phillip is getting used to his new feet.

