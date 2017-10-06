October 6, 2017

Microsoft to help expand rural broadband in 6 states

by Dave Kolpack

Microsoft says it will team up with communities in North Dakota, Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas, Wyoming and Washington state in a program broadly aimed at fostering economic growth in rural and smaller metropolitan areas.

Company president Brad Smith launched the TechSpark program Thursday in Fargo, a metropolitan area of more than 200,000 people that includes a Microsoft campus with about 1,500 employees. Smith says the six communities are different by design and not all have a Microsoft presence.

Smith says TechSpark is a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment meant to help teach computer science to students, expand and create and fill jobs. North Dakota currently has more than 13,000 .

The company has also selected Appleton, Wisconsin as one of the sites. The other communities will be announced later.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Microsoft to help expand rural broadband in 6 states (2017, October 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-microsoft-rural-broadband-states.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Microsoft eyes buffer zone in TV airwaves for rural internet
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Kids Ride on Toy Car Battery/Voltage

9 hours ago

Is a self-powered transmitter possible?

Sep 9, 2024

Maxwell Equations Absorbent Boundary Conditions

Sep 9, 2024

Mixing 18650 and 21700 cells in same parallel pack in battery pack ok?

Sep 8, 2024

Relationship between SNR and shielding effectiveness

Aug 30, 2024

Calculating the Dielectric Strength of multiple materials

Aug 30, 2024

More from Electrical Engineering

Load comments (0)