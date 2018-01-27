New evidence shows might of Pharaoh Ramses is fake news

January 29, 2018 by Mike Addelman, University of Manchester
Pharaoh
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Archaeological evidence from an Egyptian excavation 200 miles east of the Libyan border has helped bust the fearsome reputation of one of the country's most famous pharaohs.

Dr. Nicky Nielsen, from the University of Manchester, says the Egyptians who lived in the late Bronze Age fortress at of Zawiyet Umm el-Rakham were at peace with their Libyan neighbours.

Dr. Nielsen's findings—published in the journal Antiquity – contradict the commonly held view that Ramses the Great was waging—and winning- fierce war with his neighbours, in Libya, Nubia and the Near East.

The excavation is directed by Dr. Steven Snape, from the University of Liverpool.

The evidence—which included 3,300-year-old sickle blades, handstones, querns and cow bones—showed the Egyptians harvested crops and raised cattle herds up to 8 km away from the protection of the fort, located deep in Libyan territory.

According to Dr. Nielsen, the finding adds to the body of evidence that Ramses had limited pedigree as a soldier.

Ramses' famous monuments heralding his prowess as a warrior were nothing more than ancient propaganda, says Dr. Nielsen.

"This evidence demonstrates the degree to which the Egyptian occupants of Zawiyet Umm el-Rakham relied on local Libyans not just for trade, but also for their knowledge of the local environment and effective farming methods," he said.

"It is another strong indication that the widely held belief that Ramses was one of history's greatest generals – is completely wrong.

"How on earth could Ramses have been fiercely at war with Libyan nomads- when his soldiers were living in peace with them deep in their territory? It just doesn't add up.

"In fact, the most significant battle Ramses ever fought was at Kadesh: though one of the most famous in the ancient world –it was disastrously executed by the pharaoh."

According to Dr. Nielsen, the Hittites—the Egyptians' foes- tricked the young king into fighting them, which led him to impetuously imperil a division of his army.

It was only when the three other divisions of his army eventually rescued him was he able to escape, but with no territory gained. In fact he lost control of a great part of modern-day Syria after the battle.

He added: "When you realise that Ramses re-inscribed monuments dedicated to others – so that it appeared they were celebrating his achievements, you realise what a peddler of fake news he was.

"His name was often carved so deeply, it was impossible to remove it – thus preserving his legacy.

"And as he fathered 162 children and ruled Egypt for 69 years, his propaganda had plenty of opportunity to take root."

Explore further: Egypt places colossus of Ramses II in atrium of new museum (Update)

More information: Nicky Nielsen. Cereal cultivation and nomad-sedentary interactions at the Late Bronze Age settlement of Zawiyet Umm el-Rakham, Antiquity (2017). DOI: 10.15184/aqy.2017.174

Related Stories

Egyptian statue recently unearthed is not Ramses II

March 16, 2017

A massive statue recently unearthed in Cairo and thought to depict one of the country's most famous pharaohs may be of another ancient Egyptian ruler, the country's antiquities minister said Thursday.

Egypt finds evidence of unfinished ancient tomb

June 30, 2010

(AP) -- Egyptian archaeologists who have completed excavations on an unfinished ancient tunnel believe it was meant to connect a 3,300-year-old pharaoh's tomb with a secret burial site, the antiquities department said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

The eleventh Archaeopteryx

January 26, 2018

Researchers from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich report the first description of the geologically oldest fossil securely attributable to the genus Archaeopteryx, and provide a new diagnostic key for differentiating ...

Ancient lake reveals a colourful past

January 26, 2018

Archaeologists say they may have discovered one of the earliest examples of a 'crayon' – possibly used by our ancestors 10,000 years ago for applying colour to their animal skins or for artwork.

8 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Jeffhans1
3.7 / 5 (3) 10 hours ago
In other words public disinformation campaigns existed even back then. Imagine what we will find out about our own great achievements in another 30 years once the Military Inustrial complex is no longer running things.
antialias_physorg
3.7 / 5 (3) 10 hours ago
"When you realise that Ramses re-inscribed monuments dedicated to others – so that it appeared they were celebrating his achievements, you realise what a peddler of fake news he was.

That seems an oddly familiar MO.
https://www.washi...730de26d
Rabo
3.7 / 5 (6) 9 hours ago
Good informative article, but please do not add to the normalization, even in jest, of the term "fake news". It is being uses as a dangerous, totalitarian-inspired weapon against all journalists--including you. We all know the perpetrator who is popularizing this phrase. He is the least science-literate "leader" in the U.S., and he does not need encouragement.
rrwillsj
3 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
Murdoch's Faux News has ancient rot.

Uhh roots, ancient roots.

Yeah, that's what I meant to say!
Bart_A
not rated yet 6 hours ago
Anyone with an open will immediately recognize the fake news of some major US news networks. It is an important topic, and only those who don't care about the truth will want to squash it.
TheGhostofOtto1923
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
That seems an oddly familiar MO.
https://www.washi...730de26d
hahaha sorry I don't pay for fake news
tblakely1357
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
"It is being uses as a dangerous, totalitarian-inspired weapon against all journalists--including you. We all know the perpetrator who is popularizing this phrase. He is the least science-literate "leader" in the U.S., and he does not need encouragement."

Fake News.
mackita
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Ramses' famous monuments heralding his prowess as a warrior were nothing more than ancient propaganda, says Dr. Nielsen... How on earth could Ramses have been fiercely at war with Libyan nomads- when his soldiers were living in peace with them deep in their territory? It just doesn't add up

It wouldn't add it up, if Libyan nomads would live in peace deeply inside Ramses territory - but they didn't. Maybe they knew, they would be doomed fast, if they wouldn't live "peacefully" (i.e. like occupied slaves).. Ramses reign (1279–13 bce) was the second longest in Egyptian history - I presume it speaks for something by itself. Although the Battle of Kadesh often dominates the scholarly view of the military prowess and power of Ramesses II, he nevertheless enjoyed more than a few outright victories over the enemies of Egypt. During Ramesses II's reign, the Egyptian army is estimated to have totaled about 100,000 men; a formidable force that he used to strengthen Egyptian influence.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.