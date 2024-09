Antiquity is an academic journal dedicated to the subject of archaeology.[1] It publishes four editions a year, covering topics worldwide from all periods. Its current editor is Martin Carver, Emeritus Professor of Archaeology at the University of York. Antiquity is owned by The Antiquity Trust, a registered charity founded in 1927 by the English archaeologist O. G. S. Crawford. Its trustees presently include Warwick Bray, Barry Cunliffe and Colin Renfrew.

