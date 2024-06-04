June 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Enormous rock engravings may be prehistoric territorial markers, suggest archaeologists

by Antiquity

ENORMOUS ROCK ENGRAVINGS MAY BE PREHISTORIC TERRITORIAL MARKERS
Rock panel featuring many engravings including a ~42m-long snake. Credit: the authors

Archaeologists have mapped 14 sites featuring the world's largest monumental engravings, proposing that they were created to signal the territorial boundaries of the prehistoric inhabitants.

The engravings, located on rock faces along the Upper and Middle Orinoco River, are extensive, with the largest measuring more than 40m long. The team believe this is the largest single rock recorded anywhere in the world.

"These monumental sites are truly big, impressive sites, which we believe were meant to be seen from some distance away," says lead author of the research and Senior Lecturer in Archaeological Environmental Modeling at Bournemouth University, Dr. Philip Riris.

In order to determine the purpose of these engravings, Dr. Riris and a team of researchers from Bournemouth University (UK), University College London (UK) and Universidad de Los Andes (Colombia) worked with local guides to map them using drone photography. Their results are published in the journal Antiquity.

While some of the sites were already known, the team have discovered several more. Similar motifs used on pottery found in the area indicate that they were created at least 2,000 years ago, and possibly much earlier.

Many of the largest engravings are of snakes, believed to be or anacondas, which play an important role in the myths and beliefs of the local Indigenous population.

ENORMOUS ROCK ENGRAVINGS MAY BE PREHISTORIC TERRITORIAL MARKERS
Map of the Upper-Middle Orinoco Basin, highlighting locations of rock art and sketches of them. Credit: Antiquity (2024). DOI: 10.15184/aqy.2024.55

"We know that anacondas and boas are associated with not just the creator deity of some of the Indigenous groups in the region, but that they are also seen as lethal beings that can kill people and large animals," says Dr. Riris. "We believe the engravings could have been used by prehistoric groups as a way to mark territory, letting people know that this is where they live and that appropriate behavior is expected."

Dr. José Oliver, Reader in Latin American Archaeology at UCL Institute of Archaeology, adds, "The engravings are mainly concentrated along a stretch of the Orinoco River called the Atures Rapids, which would have been an important prehistoric trade and travel route. This means it would have been a key point of contact, and so making your mark could have been all the more important—marking out your local identity and letting visitors know that you are here."

The engravings would therefore have been intended to communicate with a wide range of people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

"Snakes are generally interpreted as quite threatening, so where the is located could be a signal that these are places where you need to mind your manners," states Dr. Riris.

The research team conclude that it is vital that these monumental rock art sites are protected to ensure their preservation and continued study, with the Indigenous peoples of the Orinoco region central to this process.

"We've registered these sites with the Colombian and Venezuelan national heritage bodies as a matter of course, but some of the communities around it feel a very strong connection to the rock art," says Dr. Natalia Lozada Mendieta from Universidad de Los Andes. "Moving forward, we believe they are likely to be the best custodians."

More information: Philip Riris et al, Monumental snake engravings of the Orinoco River, Antiquity (2024). DOI: 10.15184/aqy.2024.55

Journal information: Antiquity

Provided by Antiquity

Citation: Enormous rock engravings may be prehistoric territorial markers, suggest archaeologists (2024, June 4) retrieved 4 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-enormous-engravings-prehistoric-territorial-markers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Venezuelan rock art mapped in unprecedented detail
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Jacchia Atmospheric Model

15 hours ago

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

17 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

20 hours ago

Mount Ibu, Indonesia erupts

May 29, 2024

Adirondack Mountains and earthquakes

May 23, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

May 23, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)