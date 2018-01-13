Enzyme from briny deep resurrected in the lab

January 15, 2018, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Enzyme from briny deep resurrected in the lab
The rosette sampler is used to collect the bacterial samples from the briny pool in the Red Sea. Credit: André Antunes, Edge Hill University, UK.

Mysterious microbes that thrive in hot and super-salty brine lakes at the bottom of the Red Sea could yield a treasure trove of new enzymes for industrial applications—if only scientists had access to their biological bounty.

A new study led by KAUST scientists now spells out a way to exploit this vast untapped resource.

Current methods rely on growing in the lab to study their characteristics. However, most microbes cannot be cultured and thus evade scientific scrutiny. Instead, researchers from KAUST and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany resurrected and tested specific proteins from so-called single-amplified genomes (SAGs)—whole genomes extracted from a single captured microbial cell.

"This is the first time that SAGs have been used to produce proteins," says first author, Stefan Grötzinger, a doctoral student working at both KAUST and TUM. "The proof that proteins of desired functions can be obtained from SAGs could change the way we search for new enzymes."

Grötzinger and his colleagues—led by KAUST structural biologist Stefan Arold with Jörg Eppinger, a chemist formerly at KAUST, and TUM scientists Dirk Weuster-Botz and Michael Groll—started with a plumbed from a brine pool located 80km off the coast of Jeddah and 2,000m below the Red Sea surface. From its SAG, they computationally identified a gene encoding one of the microbe's alcohol dehydrogenases (ADHs), an enzyme commonly used in food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

The researchers first tried to express this enzyme in Escherichia coli, a common bacterial platform for production, but this approach didn't produce useful proteins. They then turned to a different microbe that lives in a highly saline environment and that can also be cultured in the lab. In this microbe, they managed to obtain enough of the ADH protein that they could infer its three-dimensional structure through X-ray crystallography and perform a full biochemical characterization, including its enzymatic capacities.

Their analyses revealed characteristics that presumably arose as adaptations to life in the hot and salty sea. For example, the protein works under extremely high concentrations of organic solvent, tolerates high temperatures and can be freeze-dried—all features that make the attractive for commercial industrial applications, Grötzinger says.

But more generally, he adds, the study provides a roadmap for how to mine the molecular riches of organisms found in extreme environments. Plus, it provides an exemplar of international and local collaboration, uniting scientists in Germany and Saudi Arabia, with cooperation from three units of KAUST: the Biological and Environmental Science and Engineering Division, the Computational Bioscience Research Center and the Catalysis Center.

Explore further: Scientists identify key factors that help microbes thrive in harsh environments

More information: Stefan W. Grötzinger et al. Identification and Experimental Characterization of an Extremophilic Brine Pool Alcohol Dehydrogenase from Single Amplified Genomes, ACS Chemical Biology (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acschembio.7b00792

Related Stories

Web-based open-source program determines protein structures

May 9, 2017

ContaMiner is a web-based, open-source program developed by a unique interdisciplinary team in King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia. This program is already saving time for international ...

To find new biofuel enzymes, it can take a microbial village

November 14, 2017

A new study led by researchers at the Department of Energy's Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI), based at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), demonstrates the importance of microbial communities as a source ...

Recommended for you

Fast-moving electrons create current in organic solar cells

January 12, 2018

Researchers at Purdue University have identified the mechanism that allows organic solar cells to create a charge, solving a longstanding puzzle in physics, according to a paper published Friday (Jan. 12) in the journal Science ...

Super-adsorbent MOF captures twice its weight in water

January 11, 2018

Material chemists in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have developed a superporous solid made up of a patchwork of metal ions and organic linkers (a metal-organic framework, or MOF) that can suck up to 200% of its own weight in ...

Researchers report first 3-D structure of DHHC enzymes

January 11, 2018

The first three-dimensional structure of DHHC proteins—enzymes involved in many cellular processes, including cancer—explains how they function and may offer a blueprint for designing therapeutic drugs. Researchers have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.