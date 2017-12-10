World-first uses satellites and ocean models to explain Antarctic seafloor biodiversity

December 11, 2017
World-first uses satellites and ocean models to explain Antarctic seafloor biodiversity
An under-ice seafloor community in O'Brien Bay showing a diverse community of marine invertebrates, includingrounded sea-squirts (ascidians), feathery polychaete worms (also visible in the background) and a bright orangespiky sponge. Credit: Jonny Stark/Australian Antarctic Division

In a world-first, a research team of Australian and international scientists has used data collected by satellites and an ocean model to explain and predict biodiversity on the Antarctic seafloor.

The researchers combined satellite images of phytoplankton colour on the sea surface with a suite of connected models of how the microscopic phytoplankton are swept by currents, sink to the seafloor and are then redistributed across it, to accurately predict the extent of seafloor life without the need for extensive physical sampling.

The study's lead author, IMAS PhD student Jan Jansen, said the breakthrough, published in the prestigious journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, would support better conservation and management of in the Antarctic.

"For the first time, we are able to predict how much food is available to organisms on the Antarctic sea floor, and therefore how much life is supported across the region," Mr Jansen said.

"Scientists have long known that there was a relationship between organic matter on the surface and life on the sea floor.

"But until now there hasn't been a reliable model that not only explained the link but also enabled predictions of biodiversity.

"Our 'food availability model' brings satellite data and analysis of the rate at which organic matter sinks together with data about fluctuating on and above the seafloor.

World-first uses satellites and ocean models to explain Antarctic seafloor biodiversity
An under-ice seafloor community in O’Brien Bay showing a diverse community of marine invertebrates, including rounded sea-squirts (ascidians), feathery polychaete worms (also visible in the background) and a bright orange spiky sponge© Jonny Stark/Australian Antarctic Division

"The 's predictions about how much food there will be in a particular area have been verified by physical sampling of .

"This system of models allows broad scale predictions of seafloor biodiversity over vast regions of the Antarctic continental shelf that were previously hidden, as well as predictions about how climate change will affect the ecosystem.

"It will also support better informed decisions about how parts of the ocean can be best managed and conserved in the future," Mr Jansen said.

Co-author IMAS Professor Craig Johnson said that while the study was based on a region in eastern Antarctica, the new approach could be used to generate maps of biodiversity across the continental shelf right around the Antarctic continent, including areas where information is currently limited or difficult to collect.

"This information would be very valuable and is an exciting prospect," Professor Johnson said.

"Jan Jansen is to be congratulated for his lead role in pulling together many threads across several disciplines to help answer a major research question. It is a remarkable achievement by a scientist so early in his career

"With further research, this system of models has the potential to provide valuable insights into biodiversity across other parts of the world's oceans.

Professor Johnson said an extraordinarily diverse team of researchers were involved in this study, including earth scientists, physicists, geologists and biologists.

Explore further: More 'losers' than 'winners' predicted for Southern Ocean seafloor animals

More information: Abundance and richness of key Antarctic seafloor fauna correlates with modelled food availability, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2017). nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41559-017-0392-3

Related Stories

Poor outlook for Antarctic biodiversity

March 29, 2017

An international study involving scientists from British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has debunked the popular view that Antarctica and the Southern Ocean are in a much better environmental shape than the rest of the world.

How much carbon can polar seafloor ecosystems store?

June 27, 2017

One of the best-known impacts of climate change is the loss of sea ice in the Arctic, but also in parts of the Antarctic: the poles are increasingly turning from white to blue. However, in the shallow seas near continental ...

Antarctic life – highly diverse, unusually structured

June 25, 2015

The variety of plant and animal life in the Antarctic is much greater than previously thought, reveals an assessment of Antarctic biodiversity published by a team of scientists in the journal Nature this week.

New digital seafloor map provides answers and more questions

August 10, 2015

Ocean sediments cover 70% of our planet's surface, forming the substrate for the largest ecosystem on Earth and its largest carbon reservoir—but the most recent map of seafloor geology was drawn by hand more than 40 years ...

Recommended for you

Typhoid fever toxin has a sweet tooth

December 11, 2017

Although the insidious bacterium Salmonella typhi has been around for centuries, very little is actually known about its molecular mechanisms. A new study from researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine addresses this ...

Researchers develop powerful new method for microbiome analysis

December 11, 2017

Scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Sema4, and collaborating institutions New York University and the University of Florida today published a report detailing their new, more accurate method for identifying ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.