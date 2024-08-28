The University of Tasmania (UTAS) is a medium-sized public Australian university based in Tasmania, Australia. Officially founded on 1 January 1890, it was the fourth university to be established in nineteenth-century Australia. UTAS is a sandstone university and is a member of the international Association of Commonwealth Universities. UTAS offers various undergraduate and graduate programs in a range of disciplines. UTAS has also been consistently ranked in the top 10 universities in Australia for research and has links with 20 specialist research institutes, cooperative research centres and faculty based research centres; many of which are regarded as nationally and internationally competitive leaders. UTAS has a student population of nearly 26,800, including over 6,000 international students (on and offshore) and 1000 PhD students. The University of Tasmania was established in 1890, after the abolition of overseas scholarships provided funds. The first campus location was the Queens Domain in Hobart.

Address Corner of Charles and Howick Streets, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia Website http://www.utas.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Tasmania

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

