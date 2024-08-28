The University of Tasmania (UTAS) is a medium-sized public Australian university based in Tasmania, Australia. Officially founded on 1 January 1890, it was the fourth university to be established in nineteenth-century Australia. UTAS is a sandstone university and is a member of the international Association of Commonwealth Universities. UTAS offers various undergraduate and graduate programs in a range of disciplines. UTAS has also been consistently ranked in the top 10 universities in Australia for research and has links with 20 specialist research institutes, cooperative research centres and faculty based research centres; many of which are regarded as nationally and internationally competitive leaders. UTAS has a student population of nearly 26,800, including over 6,000 international students (on and offshore) and 1000 PhD students. The University of Tasmania was established in 1890, after the abolition of overseas scholarships provided funds. The first campus location was the Queens Domain in Hobart.

Address
Corner of Charles and Howick Streets, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia
Website
http://www.utas.edu.au/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Tasmania

University of Tasmania

Extreme weather threatens survival of seabirds and seals

Scientists have identified the Australian and Antarctic marine predators most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and it will help focus conservation efforts for species under threat.

Plants & Animals

Aug 28, 2024

0

15

Going deeper for healthy offshore reefs in Storm Bay

Scientists have used high-tech underwater robots to take a closer look at the deep offshore reefs on the east coast of Bruny Island in Tasmania and have revealed the seabed biodiversity there for the first time.

Ecology

Jul 25, 2024

0

1

Using AI to save the Tasmanian devil

Scientists at the University of Tasmania are using groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology to tackle the spread of Devil Facial Tumor 2 (DFT2).

Plants & Animals

Jun 27, 2024

0

5

Good things don't come in threes for Antarctic sea ice

As this month marks the third consecutive summer with extremely low sea-ice cover around Antarctica, new statistical research points to fundamental changes taking place in the polar Southern Ocean.

Earth Sciences

Feb 26, 2024

0

42

Sea change: New blueprint for Southern Ocean survival

More than 200 scientists from 19 countries will release the first comprehensive assessment of trends in Southern Ocean ecosystems on 18 October, in a reportmade available on Zenodo and written specifically for policy makers.

Earth Sciences

Oct 18, 2023

0

1

