Video: 2017 in space

With 2018 approaching rapidly and 2017 coming to a close, ESA can look back on a fruitful year.

It has been a year dominated by the ESA astronaut missions to the International Space Station, the launch of more Sentinel satellites and the first launch of a small Geo satellite.

This video looks back at the highlights of 2017 for ESA.

Credit: ESA

Explore further: Video: Italy from the Space Station