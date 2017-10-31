Video: 2017 in space

December 22, 2017, European Space Agency

With 2018 approaching rapidly and 2017 coming to a close, ESA can look back on a fruitful year.

It has been a year dominated by the ESA astronaut missions to the International Space Station, the launch of more Sentinel satellites and the first of a small Geo satellite.

This video looks back at the highlights of 2017 for ESA.

Credit: ESA

