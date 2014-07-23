Video: Fly your satellite!

February 8, 2017

ESA's Fly Your Satellite! (FYS) programme is a recurring, hands-on programme designed and managed by the ESA Education Office in close collaboration with universities from ESA Member States, with the objective to complement academic education and inspire, engage, and better prepare university students for a more effective introduction to their future professions in the space sector.

A new opportunity or university teams to participate in ESA's Fly Your Satellite! programme is now available. The call for proposals is open until 5 March 2017 23:59 CEST. For more information please visit the FYS! website.

The Fly Your Satellite! programme started in 2013 with the initial selection of six CubeSats. Throughout the programme, three of the participating CubeSats (AAUSAT4, e-st@r-II, and OUFTI-1) went successfully through all programme phases and were launched on April 2016 on board a Soyuz Rocket together with Sentinel 1-B.

In addition and in parallel to the Fly Your Satellite! programme edition in 2013, ESA offered support to the development, testing and launch of AAUSAT5, a design similar to AAUSAT4. The was launched to the International Space Station (ISS), and from there it was deployed into orbit, constituting the pilot project aiming at CubeSat missions to be deployed to space from the ISS.

Teams from earlier editions of Fly Your Satellite! give a brief introduction to their mission in this video.

The video will load shortly
Credit: ESA

Explore further: Heat testing the miniature Aausat 4 satellite

Related Stories

Heat testing the miniature Aausat 4 satellite

July 23, 2014

The miniature Aausat satellite undergoes repeated temperature variations in a vacuum chamber, cooling the CubeSat to –10°C and heating it to +45°C for more than two weeks. This harsh baptism will make sure that it can ...

Student satellites fly freely on their orbit in space

April 26, 2016

For three student teams, the dream of building and working on a real space mission is coming true. At 01:50 CEST (23:50 GMT) today, a trio of student-built CubeSats were released into space as part of ESA's Education Office ...

Video: Sentinel-1B liftoff

April 26, 2016

Sentinel-1B lifted off on a Soyuz rocket, flight VS14, from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 25 April 2016 at 21:02 GMT (23:02 CEST).

Video: Tracking ice with Sentinel-1B

April 12, 2016

On April 22, the European Space Agency ESA will launch the Sentinel-1B satellite on top of a Soyuz rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.

Recommended for you

Protostar displays a strange geometry

February 7, 2017

Using observations of molecules in the protostar L1527 taken by the ALMA observatory in northern Chile, a group of researchers have uncovered new clues to understanding how dust in a collapsing molecular cloud can shed angular ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.