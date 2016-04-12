Video: Tracking ice with Sentinel-1B
On April 22, the European Space Agency ESA will launch the Sentinel-1B satellite on top of a Soyuz rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.
It is the twin brother of Sentinel-1A launched in 2014 and the fourth satellite of the Copernicus Sentinel series.
With Sentinel-1, ESA and the European Union can already showcase the importance and interest of the Space component of the Copernicus programme.
The Sentinel-1 satellites offer numerous services covering applications in the marine environment with oil-spill monitoring or ship detection for maritime security, monitoring land-subsidence, and mapping of forests, water and soils as well as supporting humanitarian aid and crisis situations management.
This video shows a good example of Sentinel services for monitoring Arctic sea-ice and iceberg mapping with the Danish Meteorological Institute in Copenhagen.
Provided by European Space Agency