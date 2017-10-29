Video: Italy from the Space Station

October 31, 2017

Filmed with a RED Dragon camera aboard the International Space Station by ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli on 29 August 2017, the video is shown real time as the ISS flew over Italy.

Background song "Daylight" by Roob Sebastian.

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli in currently working and living aboard the International Space Station as part of the Italian Space Agency long duration mission VITA.


Credit: ESA/NASA

