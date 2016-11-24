November 24, 2016

Vita: next Space Station mission name and logo

by European Space Agency

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, Expedition 26 flight engineer, works with the Light Microscopy Module in the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli will be launched to the International Space Station next year for his third spaceflight. The name and logo for his mission were announced today.

Vita stands for Vitality, Innovation, Technology and Ability and was chosen by Italy's ASI agency, which is providing the mission through a barter agreement with NASA.

In Italian, "vita" means "life", reflecting the experiments that Paolo will run and the philosophical notion of living in – one of the most inhospitable places for humans.

The mission's logo was developed by ESA together with ASI and Paolo.

The overall circle and blue shading evoke our planet, with the Third Paradise symbol by Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto linking the mission's main messages.

Three elements stand out: a strand of DNA as a symbol of life and science, a book as a symbol of culture and education, and Earth as a symbol of humanity.

The Third Paradise is a reformulation of the symbol for infinity. The two opposing ovals contain elements of the scientific and cultural activities Paolo will perform in space. Their meeting in the centre represents the evolution of Earth and benefits for humankind.

The central shape of the , together with the presence of the globe, can also be seen as an eye, giving an astronaut's perspective over our planet.

Reflecting Paolo's origins, the logo features the colours of the Italian flag.

