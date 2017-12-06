Measuring small forces that lead to large effects

December 7, 2017
Measuring small forces that lead to large effects
Top: Modified cantilever with a boehmite crystal mounted to a silicon post, which is mounted to the AFM cantilever. Bottom: Interactions between the modified cantilever and a boehmite substrate are quantified as a function of solution conditions. Credit: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Forces between individual particles in slurries are responsible for their rheological behavior. Direct quantification of physical forces between mineral faces is now possible with atomic force microscopy, thanks to work at IDREAM, an Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC) funded by DOE's Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences.

Quantification of forces between crystal faces enables predictions of complex behaviors in colloidal systems such as self-assembly, aggregation, and rheological properties of slurries.

Forces between nanocrystals are the basis for many generic (e.g., random aggregation/assembly and rheology) and specific (e.g., oriented attachment) phenomena in slurries. Detailed knowledge of these molecular-level forces is needed to explain and predict such macroscopic phenomena. Researchers can now directly measure these forces via (AFM).

Using microfabrication methods, AFM cantilevers are modified to mount directionally oriented crystals tips. To simulate a slurry environment, the tip is placed above a well-characterized substrate in a flow-through cell where the aqueous chemistry of the system can be controlled. Changes in the of interaction between the tip and a substrate are measured as a function of chemical conditions. This approach can be used to attach virtually any crystals to an AFM cantilever.

Explore further: New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

More information: Zhigang Wu et al. Fabrication of oriented crystals as force measurement tips via focused ion beam and microlithography methods, Surface and Interface Analysis (2017). DOI: 10.1002/sia.6346

Related Stories

New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

September 15, 2017

Many seashells, minerals, and semiconductor nanomaterials are made up of smaller crystals, which are assembled together like the pieces of a puzzle. Now, researchers have measured the forces that cause the crystals to assemble, ...

Mastering tailored design of aluminum nanomaterials

December 7, 2017

Whether for energy applications or nuclear waste management, industrial processing of aluminum requires understanding its behavior in highly alkaline solutions. Processing slurries and precipitates (typically gibbsite, α-Al(OH)3) ...

Recommended for you

The molecular structure of a forest aroma deconstructed

December 7, 2017

The fresh, unmistakable scent of a pine forest comes from a medley of chemicals produced by its trees. Researchers have now, for the first time, accurately determined the chemical structure of one of these compounds in its ...

DNA origami surpasses important thresholds

December 7, 2017

Using a technique known as DNA origami, biophysicist Hendrik Dietz has been building nanometer-scale objects for several years at the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Now, Dietz and his team have not only broken out ...

Scientists turn beer into fuel

December 6, 2017

Chemists at the University of Bristol have made the first steps towards making sustainable petrol using beer as a key ingredient.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.