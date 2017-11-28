Engineers scrap the stethoscope, measure vital signs with radio waves

December 14, 2017 by Syl Kacapyr
Scrap the stethoscope -- engineers create new way to measure vital signs with radio waves
A radio frequency identification tag. Credit: Cornell University

No visit to the doctor's office is complete without a blood-pressure cuff squeezing your arm and a cold stethoscope placed on your chest. But what if your vital signs could be gathered, without contact, as you sit in the waiting room or the comfort of your own home?

Cornell University engineers have demonstrated a method for gathering blood pressure, heart rate and breath rate using a cheap and covert system of radio-frequency signals and microchip "tags," similar to the anti-theft tags department stores place on clothing and electronics.

The cracker-sized tags measure mechanical motion by emitting radio waves that bounce off the body and internal organs, and are then detected by an electronic reader that gathers the data from a location elsewhere in the room.

The system works like radar, according to Edwin Kan, professor of electrical and computer engineering. But unlike most radar systems that rely solely on to measure movement, Kan's system integrates "near-field coherent sensing," which is better at directing electromagnetic signals into body tissue, allowing the tags to measure internal body movement such as a heart as it beats or blood as it pulses under the skin.

The tags are powered by electromagnetic energy supplied by a central reader, and because each tag has a unique identification code it transmits with its signal, Kan said up to 200 people can be monitored simultaneously using just one central reader.

"If this is an emergency room, everybody that comes in can wear these tags or can simply put tags in their front pockets, and everybody's vital signs can be monitored at the same time. I'll know exactly which person each of the vital signs belongs to," said Kan.

Xiaonan Hui, engineering graduate student at Cornell, uses radio frequency signals integrated with unique digital identification tags to measure his heartbeat and pulse, which together can be used to calculate blood pressure. Credit: Cornell University

The idea originated after Kan and his graduate student, Xiaonan Hui, visited the Center for Sleep Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, where measuring vital signs can interrupt sleep patterns.

"We were thinking about the kind of technology we were already using in our lab and thought we could probably get a signal from those vital signs," said Hui. "But after we figured out the theory and did the experiments, the signal quality was better than our prediction."

The signal is as accurate as an electrocardiogram or a blood-pressure cuff, according to Kan, who said he believes the technology could also be used to measure bowel movement, eye movement and many other internal mechanical motions produced by the body.

Kan and Hui plan to do more extensive testing with Dr. Ana Krieger, medical director of the Center for Sleep Medicine and associate professor of clinical medicine, of medicine in clinical neurology and of clinical genetic at Weill Cornell Medicine. They're also working with professor Jintu Fan and associate professor Huiju Park from Cornell's Department of Fiber Science and Apparel Design, who have demonstrated a way to embroider the tags directly onto clothing using fibers coated with nanoparticles.

Hui envisions a future in which clothing can monitor health in real time, with little or no effort required by the user.

"For every garment in our daily use, there could be a tag on them, and your cellphone will read your and will tell you some kind of information about your condition that day," said Hui.

The system is detailed in the paper "Monitoring Vital Signs Over Multiplexed Radio by Near-Field Coherent Sensing," which has published in the journal Nature Electronics.

Explore further: A way to monitor vital signs without touching patients

More information: Xiaonan Hui et al. Monitoring vital signs over multiplexed radio by near-field coherent sensing, Nature Electronics (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41928-017-0001-0

Related Stories

A way to monitor vital signs without touching patients

November 28, 2017

(Tech Xplore)—A pair of researchers at Cornell University has developed a new way to monitor vital signs in patients—one that does not require direct contact with the skin. In their paper published in the journal Nature ...

Portable microwave sensors for measuring vital signs

November 9, 2010

Current medical techniques for monitoring the heart rate and other vital signs use electrodes attached to the body, which are impractical for patients who want to move around. Plasma physicist Atsushi Mase, a scientist at ...

Recommended for you

FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'

December 14, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit ...

The wet road to fast and stable batteries

December 14, 2017

An international team of scientists—including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory—has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation ...

US faces moment of truth on 'net neutrality'

December 14, 2017

The acrimonious battle over "net neutrality" in America comes to a head Thursday with a US agency set to vote to roll back rules enacted two years earlier aimed at preventing a "two-speed" internet.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.