Proof of randomness builds future of digital security

December 22, 2017, Princeton University
randomness
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In an effort to block emerging threats to online security, researchers at Princeton University have developed a method to verify the strength of random number generators that form the basis of most encryption systems.

Nearly all secure online traffic—from shopping to banking to communications—relies on a technique of randomly generating a number that serves as a key to unlock encrypted communication. The problem is that small programming errors can make these systems vulnerable, and those vulnerabilities can often be very difficult to detect.

"Whenever you connect up to Amazon to give them your , whenever you log in somewhere through a secure connection, you're depending on randomly generated cryptographic keys," said Andrew Appel, the Eugene Higgins Professor of Computer Science at Princeton and leader of the research team. "And if the adversary, the spy who is trying to read your messages or impersonate you, could guess what random number your computer was using, then it could know what key you're going to be using and it could impersonate your traffic and read your messages."

In a paper presented to the Association for Computing Machinery 2017 Conference on Computer and Communications Security on Nov. 2, the researchers said it may be impossible to tell whether a number is compromised without examining the generators' source code (and without proper methods, difficult to guarantee security even with access to the code). The programs, called Deterministic Random Bit Generators or DRBGs, are tested typically by analyzing their outputs, either statistically or by using a set of tests to check the results. But the researchers said these methods cannot guarantee the generators' proper function.

"Despite the importance of DRBGs, their development has not received the scrutiny it deserves," the researchers write in their article.

Although often called random number generators, these programs are actually pseudorandom number generators. The programs are algorithms that produce numbers that seem to be random and can practically work as random numbers for many applications. The DRBGs use a variety of methods to create a truly random number called a seed. The program then mathematically expands this seed into a much longer number. The long number is not actually random, but it must appear random enough that an adversary (who does not know the seed) can't predict the output.

The researchers said flaws in number generators, or their implementation, have caused several security breaches in the past few years. "Many security researchers have found these bugs in random number generators," said Katherine Ye of the Class of 2016, a member of the research team who is now a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University. She said that, in some cases, the bugs were accidental and, in others, they were deliberately added or exploited to breach security.

Ye began working on methods to check number generators as part of her senior thesis at Princeton. She and her co-authors wrote proofs in several existing frameworks for verifying programs, including Appel's Verified Software Toolchain, which includes a logic for reasoning about programs written in the C language.

It was time-consuming and difficult work, and many proofs had to be done manually. Working with colleagues at Princeton, Johns Hopkins University and Oracle, Ye, Appel and their collaborators examined a widely used pseudorandom number generator called HMAC-DRBG. They produced a comprehensive and machine-checked proof that HMAC-DRBG is indeed secure, meaning that its output is sufficiently difficult to distinguish from truly random output.

Ye said the recent results show that it is practical to apply secure tests to other generators, although doing so would require new sets of proofs. (The researchers said the National Institute of Standards and Technology has approved three DRBGs for use by the U.S. government.)

Eugene Spafford, professor and executive director emeritus of Purdue University's Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security, said the research is "an advancement, without a doubt."

The mathematical assurance of the proof provides a "very high level of assurance" of the security of the number generator, he said.

"That means we can use it with great confidence that an observer isn't going to be able to break it and … interfere with our communications," Spafford said.

Spafford agreed that it is feasible, with more engineering work, to adapt the Princeton team's methods to other number generators used for critical applications. He noted that the checks would not necessarily be needed for generators used for other types of applications. "If all I'm using a for is to run simulations, I may not have to prove it's unbreakable at all because they're just simulations," he said.

Ye believes that expanding the research to other number generators is an important step.

"I think our work could be more impactful if someone extended it to apply to DRBGs that are even more widely used than HMAC-DRBG," she said.

In the decades to come, new cryptographic tools using number generators will be developed, and as those tools are introduced, there will be debate over how secure they really are, Appel said.

Machine-checked proofs may help with that process, Appel added.

"It's a very nice result," Spafford said. "Like a lot of other research, it may not directly apply to your life and mine at the moment, but it's building up a set of results that could [lead to] very important results in the future."

More information: Katherine Q. Ye et al. Verified Correctness and Security of mbedTLS HMAC-DRBG, Proceedings of the 2017 ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security - CCS '17 (2017). DOI: 10.1145/3133956.3133974

antialias_physorg
not rated yet Dec 22, 2017
"Despite the importance of DRBGs, their development has not received the scrutiny it deserves,"

Which is rather important, because secret services have already started fudging with random number generation code and the way these are 'verified'
http://www.bbc.co...24048343

(The researchers said the National Institute of Standards and Technology has approved three DRBGs for use by the U.S. government.)

Rather worrying, since in the article I linked it is the NIST which has helped the NSA break random number generators. After that I wouldn't trust a NIST algorithm to verify a random number generator, ever.

If I were to really require secure random numbers I'd build a hotbit generator out of a smoke detector. No one can predict radioactive decay.
Alternative would be some hardware that uses quantum indeterminacy to generate numbers - but that I'd have to buy (which means having to trust the vendor, which is never a good idea with secrecy)

Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 22 hours ago
I saw an article about some company that uses hi res, constantly updated pics of a wall of lava lamps as basis for generation...
Da Schneib
not rated yet 21 hours ago
You can buy a USB device to generate true random numbers, and if you plug it in to your computer you can use it to seed the PRNG code in your operating system and this will give truly random numbers (according to our understanding of quantum mechanics, anyway). I know for a fact Linux does this in modern versions if the USB RNG is plugged in; for earlier Linux versions you may have to fuss with it a bit. I think Windows has code for this too but don't know the details.

There are various types of the USB RNGs, and they all use underlying physical principles that are generally believed by physicists to be random. One thing to watch out for is that some of them can have detectable bias in the random bit stream introduced by temperature variations around the USB dongle; there are ones that are not vulnerable to this. Generally these are available for under, mostly well under, US$100.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 21 hours ago
@anti, this article struck me on a quick read as being more about new mathematical tests for true randomness. There are some tests available, but none of them is really conclusive. I'll have to read up and check into this to find out how good this one is. The article didn't seem very specific on it.

I wouldn't worry too much about anybody from NIST or the NSA putting back doors into RNG evaluation code. The place to put it is into the RNG code itself.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 20 hours ago
I wouldn't worry too much about anybody from NIST or the NSA putting back doors into RNG evaluation code. The place to put it is into the RNG code itself.

If you look at the article I linked the NIST 'verified' RNG code as good that actually wasn't. So when the NIST comes out with an article on new verification code...well...I'll pass.
I'd trust any non-US source over them.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 16 hours ago
Then you're gonna have to roll your own, @anti.

I'll also point out that the article is from 2013. Lotta water under the bridge since then. Meanwhile there are still significant users of Microsoft NTLM and even LM, who have not upgraded to NTLM v.2, and the former expose passwords en clair on the wire, and people who have not upgraded to TLS 1.2 despite known defects in earlier versions of TLS and SSL. This isn't speculation; I have warned customers of mine about this and pursued it with my developers to make sure they enabled TLS 1.2 on their systems. My company hasn't gone so far as to disable earlier TLS and SSL, but we only support NTLM v.2. This was a design-time decision.

Overall I'd say whining about Dual_EC_DRBG is missing the point.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 16 hours ago
I mean, seriously, whatcha gonna do, re implement OpenSSL? Are you serious? You know that you can set OpenSSL up so it doesn't use compromised algorithms, right?

And I'm sorry but if you're counting on NIST to define what's safe, you missed the boat at the dock. I haven't trusted NIST since 1992.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 16 hours ago
Oh and one more point: if your seed is from a hardware USB RNG, none of this matters. Spend US$100 and move on if you really need hard encryption.
Whydening Gyre
5 / 5 (1) 16 hours ago
Uh-oh.... Looks like DS is drinking his Grumpy Ol' Bastard beer, tonite....:-)
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 15 hours ago
Bah, @Whyde, this is what I get paid for.

I do admit to a couple of Stone IPAs, though. ;)
mackita
not rated yet 3 hours ago
The random systems aren't complete random. In random sequence of dice throws the probability of two subsequent throws with the same number should be lower than the probability of three sixes and so on. So that there always exists a Gaussian distribution. Once such a distribution gets broken, then the system is not fully random anymore. On this hidden structure within random distribution my theory of random Universe is based.

Try the following test - which random distribution looks more "random" for you? Humans suffer by egalitarian bias in generating random sequences; they think that randomness looks a lot more uniform and structureless than it really does. The flip side is that, when things really are random, they see patterns that aren't really there (and scientists are doing good money in publishing it).

