NASA sees developing system 96W affecting central Philippines

December 13, 2017
On Dec. 13 at 0412 UTC (Dec. 12 at 11:12 p.m. EST) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of System 96W as its western quadrant moved over the east central Philippines. The low pressure area appeared elongated from southwest to northeast. Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL

A developing area of tropical low pressure designated System 96W was affecting the central Philippines when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead.

On Dec. 13 at 0412 UTC (Dec. 12 at 11:12 p.m. EST) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of System 96W as its western quadrant moved over the east central Philippines. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed the center of the storm over the Philippine Sea. The low pressure area appeared elongated from southwest to northeast.

Animated multispectral imagery showed several unorganized convective areas to the north and one band of thunderstorms wrapping into the low level circulation center. Another image showed that storms were building up to the north of the center.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted that "available data does not justify issuance of numbered tropical cyclone warnings at this time." However, System 96W has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression over the next day.

Regardless of development, The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has posted a Public storm warning signal #1 in eastern Samar. PAGASA has already referred to System 96W as a and named it "Urduja" locally. PAGASA noted that rainfall from the system is expected over the Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao.

On Dec. 13 at 1330 UTC (8:30 a.m. EST), winds in the area were estimated to be 18 to 23 knots (20.7 to 26.4 mph /33.3 to 42.6 kph). Metsat Satellite imagery at 0100 UTC (8 p.m. EST on Dec. 12) indicated a circulation center was located near 11.4 degrees north latitude and 129.1 degrees east longitude. The system was moving west-northwestward at 7 knots (8 mph/13 kph).

JTWC noted that global computer forecast models indicate intensification over the next 24 hours as enhanced northerly winds feed into the system, but the is expected to linger near the eastern Philippine coast with land interaction hampering significant development.

