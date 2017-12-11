Is there structure in glass disorder?

December 13, 2017
Is there structure in glass disorder?
Simulations show that bulk metallic glasses do not have similar structures from atomic to intermediate length scales, as previously believed. In the figure from a simulation, the pink and blue balls represent nickel and phosphorous atoms in a bulk metallic glass. Credit: US Department of Energy

Stronger than steel yet easily fabricated, bulk metallic glasses are metals that lack an ordered atomic crystalline structure. The mystery of how the atoms are packed in these glasses has been studied for decades. Now, recent computer experiments have resolved a debate about atomic packing over a range of length scales. The simulations revealed the structure at various length scales is not similar.

Elucidating atomic packing clarifies a long-standing debate over the of bulk metallic glasses. The results enhance our understanding of the properties of these glasses and other randomly ordered solids. For example, the work better explains key features such as how the metallic changes properties with temperature, and how it reacts to stress. Also, this work benefits scientists working to design high-strength metallic glasses.

Bulk metallic glasses are a class of metals that lack an ordered crystalline structure. This feature leads to unique properties, but it also results in large variability of properties that is not predictable. Also, the lack of order generally leads to poor resistance to sharp impacts (low toughness). It is well established that these materials possess local order on atomic length scales, but how this order manifests at larger "medium range" scales is an area of continuing investigation. One theory is that the atomic packing is "fractal"; that is, the structures/clusters of atoms are similar at a variety of length scales (much like a small rivulet in the mud has the same structure as the huge Mississippi River delta).

Understanding precisely how that order can be described is important for predicting properties and establishing new directions to enable designing the physical and mechanical behavior of the metallic glasses. In this study, the researchers performed large- atomic computer simulations of a variety of metallic glass alloy compositions to make precise measurements of both the separation of individual atoms as well as the separation of clusters. Performing this analysis with such a large set of simulation data allowed measurements over a larger range of length scales. It revealed that the packing was not fractal.

The new results also pinpointed challenges inherent in drawing conclusions about the of these multicomponent systems using scattering-based experiments. The results illustrated features associated with the uniform deformation that can guide future analyses. Further, the researchers categorized at what level the small structural units were connected, which will help set the stage for further analysis of the unusual behavior of bulk metallic glasses.

Explore further: Atomic fractals in metallic glasses

More information: Jun Ding et al. On the question of fractal packing structure in metallic glasses, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1705723114

Related Stories

Atomic fractals in metallic glasses

September 21, 2015

Metallic glasses are very strong and elastic materials that appear with the naked eye to be identical to stainless steel. But metallic glasses differ from ordinary metals in that they are amorphous, lacking an orderly, crystalline ...

Making sense of metallic glass

February 8, 2016

If you freeze any liquid fast enough, even liquid metal, it becomes a glass. Vitrified metals, or metallic glasses, are at the frontier of materials science research. They have been made by rapidly cooling alloys of various ...

Local icosahedral order in metallic glasses

July 15, 2013

(Phys.org) —Metallic glasses are essentially a frozen, supercooled liquid. They are amorphous metals, often alloys, which are non-crystalline and therefore have a highly disordered atomic arrangement. They are true glasses ...

Studying entropy in metallic glasses

October 10, 2017

A team led by Caltech recently solved a decades-old materials science mystery by tracking down the origin of entropy in metallic glasses.

New experiment opens window on glasses

June 10, 2013

(Phys.org) —For the first time, scientists have mapped the structure of a metallic glass on the atomic scale, bringing them closer to understanding where the liquid ends and the solid begins in glassy materials.

Recommended for you

Visualizing single molecules in whole cells with a new spin

December 12, 2017

Cell biologists traditionally use fluorescent dyes to label and visualize cells and the molecules within them under a microscope. With different super-resolution microscopy methods, they can even light up single molecules ...

Two holograms in one surface

December 12, 2017

A team at Caltech has figured out a way to encode more than one holographic image in a single surface without any loss of resolution. The engineering feat overturns a long-held assumption that a single surface could only ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.