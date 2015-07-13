Facebook CEO to take a month of parental leave in December

December 5, 2017
This file photo provided Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, by Facebook, shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their new baby daughter August, left, and her sister Maxima, right, in Palo Alto, Calif. Zuckerberg says he is taking parental leave for the month of December to spend more time with his daughters. (Charles Ommanney/Facebook via AP, File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's taking parental leave this month to spend more time with his daughters.

Zuckerberg said on Facebook and Instagram over the weekend that "you'll hear from me a little less" during this time.

Facebook offers four months of paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers—generous for corporate America, although some tech companies offer more.

The paid leave doesn't need to be taken at once. Zuckerberg took a month off after his second daughter, August, was born in August. Max was born in 2015.

When he took his first leave, Zuckerberg wrote that he's "pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back."

