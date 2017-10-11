October 11, 2017

Zuckerberg sorry for virtual tour of devastated Puerto Rico

Zuckerberg sorry for virtual tour of devastated Puerto Rico
In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg apologized on Oct. 10, 2017, for showcasing Facebook's virtual reality capability with a tour of hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for showcasing Facebook's virtual reality capability with a tour of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The Facebook founder and another executive discussed the platform's project through avatars in a video recorded live Monday.

The video begins with the avatars pictured on the roof of Facebook's Mountain View, California, headquarters before heading to Puerto Rico by using a 360-degree video recorded by National Public Radio as a backdrop.

Zuckerberg later responded to critics, writing that his goal of showing "how VR can raise awareness and help us see what's happening in different parts of the world" wasn't clear. He says he's sorry to anyone who was offended.

Facebook is also working to restore internet connectivity on the island and has donated money to the relief effort.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Zuckerberg sorry for virtual tour of devastated Puerto Rico (2017, October 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-zuckerberg-virtual-devastated-puerto-rico.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Big Tech has big plans to help reconnect Puerto Rico
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

16 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)