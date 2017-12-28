California company gets FCC approval for at-a-distance device charging

December 29, 2017 by Ethan Baron, The Mercury News
California company gets FCC approval for at-a-distance device charging
Credit: Energous

Energous, a San Jose, Calif., company, is the first firm to receive federal approval for a wireless charging system purported to power devices from up to 3 feet away, the company said.

The Federal Communications Commission certified the company's "WattUp Mid Field transmitter," which uses radio frequency energy to deliver power from the transmitter to a multitude of device types, Energous said.

"The certification marks a significant milestone for the industry and paves the way for future wireless charging ubiquity for nearly any small electronic device, including smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, wireless keyboards and mice, smart speakers and more," Energous said.

Energous' system is different from the "resonant induction" technology behind the Pi wireless-charging system, and provides a longer range than chargers from Belkin and Mophie that require contact with a device, Engadget reported, adding that devices to be charged must be equipped with a receiver.

WattUp isn't ready for retail yet, but Energous will demonstrate the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, Engadget reported.

Explore further: Energous at CES shows wire-free charging tech

More information: energous.com/technology/transmitters/

18 comments

Eikka
4 / 5 (4) 9 hours ago
The device appears to use 5.8 GHz radio transmission to transmit the power, and the only way it can maintain any efficiency is by having a highly directional beam, which means it must be transmitting very small amounts of power to not exceed SAR limitations for objects and people crossing the beam.

5.8 GHz radio waves are readily absorbed by many things, including the human body. Getting most of the power over to 15 ft away would require such a tight beam that transmitting significant amounts of power would turn it into a microwave lance capable of burning blisters onto your skin.
MR166
2.3 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
The progressive power for free crowd will just love this. Yet they will bemoan the emissions from AC power transmission lines.
ab3a
not rated yet 8 hours ago
How did the far-field device pass the OET 65 recommendations from the FCC? How are they not heating people with RF?
mackita
5 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
Cell Phone Radiation May Be Dangerous, California Health Officials Warn. And cell phone radiates just a fraction of watt power, much less than wire charging.. Leukemia and radiation link 1, 2
mackita
5 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
5.8 GHz radio waves
Radiowaves are misnomer - the 5.8 GHz is rather close to microwave oven frequency range (the frequency of which at 2.45 GHz is chosen because it falls in the bands not reserved for communication purposes).
5.8 GHz radio waves are readily absorbed by many things, including the human body
The radiation in this range is not resonant for water molecules (industrial microwave ovens use 915 MHz for this purpose) and its still quite penetrative. For example its discharge and sparking effects could lead into fires at proximity of metallic surfaces with small gaps, which would serve as a resonators. We could expect nice experiments and demonstrations with it at YouTube... ;-)
Eikka
5 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
Radiowaves are misnomer - the 5.8 GHz is rather close to microwave oven frequency range


Microwaves ARE radio waves. The name just refers to the range of frequencies between 300 MHz - 300 GHz. UHF television broadcasts fall within this range.

The radiation in this range is not resonant for water molecules


It doesn't need to be. It still gets absorbed within millimeters due to dielectric loss. For 2.45 GHz most of the energy is absorbed within 2 centimeters.

http://www1.lsbu....ter.html

The reason why the effect is rather weak in free air is because of the impedance mismatch between your body and the surrounding air, which causes a large part of the energy to reflect. A microwave oven forms a resonant cavity where the reflected energy returns back to the item being heated, so the energy gets absorbed in multiple passes.

Still, if you stood in front of a pencil-thin 100 Watt beam at 5.8 GHz, you'd definitely feel a burn.
MR166
3 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
Household MW ovens use 2450 MHZ which happens to be the center of the 2.4 GHZ Wi-Fi band. 5800 MHZ is at the upper end of the 5.8 GHZ Wi-Fi band.

I would suppose that both are equally destructive to human tissue.

I know that microwaves are known to create cataracts in eyes. That can't be good long term.
Eikka
3 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
Here's a really old film to explain visually what happens when a wave encounters a discontinuity in the propagating media:

https://www.youtu...unOxlY1k
MR166
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Not that it matters to the discussion but TV occupies 54 MHZ to about 800 MHZ with other stuff in the middle including the FM radio band.
MR166
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Solidly in the middle of my I wonder department is when do electronic oscillators begin to emit photons. Infrared begins at say 1x10^13 and terahertz oscillators start at 1x10^11 which is not really that far away.
Eikka
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Not that it matters to the discussion but TV occupies 54 MHZ to about 800 MHZ


It is tangential, because the higher up you go in frequency, the shorter the wavelenght, and the smaller the objects which refect the radio wave. At the higher end, the transmission starts to require a clean line of sight, forming shadows behind objects like trees or buildings, which is why things like cellphone towers can't use arbitrarily high frequencies to transmit more data. Instead, they must use elaborate coding and modulation schemes to increase the sensitivity, to make them more immune to noise on the channel and increase the amount of information which can be transmitted within a single wave cycle. The digitization of TV frees lower frequencies like 700 MHz for data transmissions, giving greater coverage.

Power transmission at high frequencies suffers from the same flaw, but there, increasing the sensitivity does not increase the amount of energy reaching the reciever.
Eikka
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
when do electronic oscillators begin to emit photons


They never stop. Even a simple CB radio transmission, or waving a charged rod with your hand, can be understood as emission of photons as the EM influence spreads through space, but the "size" of such photons, or the space that the peak of their probability distribution occupies, is very large. The photon is smeared far and wide.

The explaination supercedes my understanding of QM, but my personal simplification of the issue is that at these large scales what you observe as being classical waves which spread around, is directly the probability wave of the photon. I am likely to be wrong.
MR166
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Well thanks for the enlightenment even if it is not 1000% correct.
Eikka
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Solidly in the middle of my I wonder department is when do electronic oscillators begin to emit photons. Infrared begins at say 1x10^13 and terahertz oscillators start at 1x10^11 which is not really that far away.


An answer:

https://physics.s...e#284465

We should start with the obligatory warning that a beam of EM radiation is not a swarm of photons. See What is the relation between electromagnetic wave and photon? for more on this.

With that out out of the way, there is no lower limit on the energy of a photon. Radio waves of arbitrarily low frequencies still gain and lose energy in units of one photon i.e. hν


In essence, if you could transmit little enough energy at say, 43 MHz for a radio controlled toy car, and absorb that energy somewhere, it would behave as if you had emitted a single photon that didn't radiate everywhere around but instead went from your transmitter to your reciever.
Eikka
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Obviously then, the lower the frequency, the smaller the energy of a single photon, and so any practical transmitter would emit a myriad of photons for each wave cycle, so for all observers around the transmitter, there are enough of these wave-particles to recieve as if there was a classical continuous wave being emitted.

Yet each of them is a single photon, yet each of them can be recieved by any of the observers around as their wavefunction may collapse anywhere, so it is the spread of the wavefunction of the photon(s) that appears as the propagating wavefront.

That might be a more correct understanding of the matter.
mackita
not rated yet 4 hours ago
at these large scales what you observe as being classical waves which spread around, is directly the probability wave of the photon. I am likely to be wrong.
Nope, it's correct - but exact only for EM waves of CMB wavelength. Bellow this wavelength the photons get another quantum wave and they change into subluminal particles (the X-ray and gamma photons in particular propagate like rays not waves). In dense aether model the EM waves of longer wavelength than CMB photons don't form photons in vacuum - more specifically these photons are tachyons and as such they decay fast, being scattered by vacuum fluctuations.
mackita
not rated yet 4 hours ago
if you stood in front of a pencil-thin 100 Watt beam at 5.8 GHz, you'd definitely feel a burn
100 Watt in pencil-thin beam is essentially an unfocused laser. This is how "pencil-thin beam" of light looks like at 80 Watts. For charging of mobile phone some five Watts should be enough, but five Watts still gives quite intensive beam.
mackita
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Energous Admits: WattUp Unsafe For Humans And Cannot Get FCC Approval WattUp can simultaneously power up to four devices with 4 Watts. It utilizes phase array with directional output - but to call it a "beam" is a bit simplification. This technology has many doubters (see also here, here and here).

