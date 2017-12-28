California company gets FCC approval for at-a-distance device charging

Energous, a San Jose, Calif., company, is the first firm to receive federal approval for a wireless charging system purported to power devices from up to 3 feet away, the company said.
The Federal Communications Commission certified the company's "WattUp Mid Field transmitter," which uses radio frequency energy to deliver power from the transmitter to a multitude of device types, Energous said.
"The certification marks a significant milestone for the consumer electronics industry and paves the way for future wireless charging ubiquity for nearly any small electronic device, including smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, wireless keyboards and mice, smart speakers and more," Energous said.
Energous' system is different from the "resonant induction" technology behind the Pi wireless-charging system, and provides a longer range than chargers from Belkin and Mophie that require contact with a device, Engadget reported, adding that devices to be charged must be equipped with a receiver.
WattUp isn't ready for retail yet, but Energous will demonstrate the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, Engadget reported.
Explore further: Energous at CES shows wire-free charging tech
More information:
energous.com/technology/transmitters/
Eikka
5.8 GHz radio waves are readily absorbed by many things, including the human body. Getting most of the power over to 15 ft away would require such a tight beam that transmitting significant amounts of power would turn it into a microwave lance capable of burning blisters onto your skin.
MR166
ab3a
mackita
mackita
Eikka
Microwaves ARE radio waves. The name just refers to the range of frequencies between 300 MHz - 300 GHz. UHF television broadcasts fall within this range.
It doesn't need to be. It still gets absorbed within millimeters due to dielectric loss. For 2.45 GHz most of the energy is absorbed within 2 centimeters.
http://www1.lsbu....ter.html
The reason why the effect is rather weak in free air is because of the impedance mismatch between your body and the surrounding air, which causes a large part of the energy to reflect. A microwave oven forms a resonant cavity where the reflected energy returns back to the item being heated, so the energy gets absorbed in multiple passes.
Still, if you stood in front of a pencil-thin 100 Watt beam at 5.8 GHz, you'd definitely feel a burn.
MR166
I would suppose that both are equally destructive to human tissue.
I know that microwaves are known to create cataracts in eyes. That can't be good long term.
Eikka
https://www.youtu...unOxlY1k
MR166
MR166
Eikka
It is tangential, because the higher up you go in frequency, the shorter the wavelenght, and the smaller the objects which refect the radio wave. At the higher end, the transmission starts to require a clean line of sight, forming shadows behind objects like trees or buildings, which is why things like cellphone towers can't use arbitrarily high frequencies to transmit more data. Instead, they must use elaborate coding and modulation schemes to increase the sensitivity, to make them more immune to noise on the channel and increase the amount of information which can be transmitted within a single wave cycle. The digitization of TV frees lower frequencies like 700 MHz for data transmissions, giving greater coverage.
Power transmission at high frequencies suffers from the same flaw, but there, increasing the sensitivity does not increase the amount of energy reaching the reciever.
Eikka
They never stop. Even a simple CB radio transmission, or waving a charged rod with your hand, can be understood as emission of photons as the EM influence spreads through space, but the "size" of such photons, or the space that the peak of their probability distribution occupies, is very large. The photon is smeared far and wide.
The explaination supercedes my understanding of QM, but my personal simplification of the issue is that at these large scales what you observe as being classical waves which spread around, is directly the probability wave of the photon. I am likely to be wrong.
MR166
Eikka
An answer:
https://physics.s...e#284465
In essence, if you could transmit little enough energy at say, 43 MHz for a radio controlled toy car, and absorb that energy somewhere, it would behave as if you had emitted a single photon that didn't radiate everywhere around but instead went from your transmitter to your reciever.
Eikka
Yet each of them is a single photon, yet each of them can be recieved by any of the observers around as their wavefunction may collapse anywhere, so it is the spread of the wavefunction of the photon(s) that appears as the propagating wavefront.
That might be a more correct understanding of the matter.
mackita
mackita
mackita