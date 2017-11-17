NASA launches next-generation weather satellite

November 18, 2017
The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1) lifts off on a United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base
The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1) lifts off on a United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 1:47 a.m. PST on November 18, 2017

NASA on Saturday launched a next-generation satellite into space designed to monitor weather around the world and help improve forecasts.

The , called the Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1), is a joint venture between the US and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which provides weather reports and forecasts.

The satellite was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket as scheduled at 1:47 am (0947 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

It will orbit the Earth 14 times each day from one pole to the other at 512 miles (824 kilometers) above the planet, "providing scientists full global coverage twice a day," NASA said.

The satellite "is the first in NOAA's series of four, next-generation operational environmental satellites representing major advancements in observations used for severe weather prediction and environmental monitoring," it said.

JPSS-1 "carries a suite of advanced instruments designed to take global measurements of atmospheric, land and sea conditions, from , volcanic ash, hurricane intensity and many more."

Four smaller satellites called CubeSats, part of NASA's educational nano-satellite program, are to be released on the same mission.

The CubeSats belong to four US universities and will be set in orbit after the weather satellite has been deployed, NASA said.

Two previous launch attempts had been cancelled, once due to high winds and another due to technical problems.

Explore further: California launch of new US weather satellite postponed

Related Stories

Is the future of hurricane forecasting in danger?

September 21, 2017

Hurricane forecasting depends heavily on government-funded satellites, allowing the communities in their path to prepare and evacuate. Those satellites, monitored and maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ...

Recommended for you

Solar minimum surprisingly constant

November 17, 2017

Using more than a half-century of observations, Japanese astronomers have discovered that the microwaves coming from the sun at the minimums of the past five solar cycles have been the same each time, despite large differences ...

SpaceX poised to launch secretive Zuma mission

November 16, 2017

SpaceX is poised to launch on Thursday a secretive payload known as Zuma for the US government, though the nature of the mission and the agency behind it remain a mystery.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.