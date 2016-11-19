Best US weather satellite ever awaits sunset launch

The nation's most advanced weather satellite ever awaits a sunset liftoff.

NASA is launching the $1 billion GOES-R satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. An unmanned Atlas rocket is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 5:42 p.m. Saturday.

The satellite will aim for a 22,300-mile-high orbit, where it will churn out the sharpest and fastest pictures yet of hurricanes, tornadoes and other U.S. weather. NOAA (NO-ah) expects it to revolutionize forecasting. It's part of a new $11 billion system that ultimately will include four satellites.

Two-dozen meteorologists from around the country are on hand for the big event. The weather, appropriately enough, couldn't be better for launching.

GOES-R eventually will become known as GOES-16. It will join three other weather satellites already in orbit.

