November 19, 2016

Best US weather satellite ever awaits sunset launch

by Marcia Dunn

The nation's most advanced weather satellite ever awaits a sunset liftoff.

NASA is launching the $1 billion GOES-R satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. An unmanned Atlas rocket is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 5:42 p.m. Saturday.

The satellite will aim for a 22,300-mile-high orbit, where it will churn out the sharpest and fastest pictures yet of hurricanes, tornadoes and other U.S. weather. NOAA (NO-ah) expects it to revolutionize forecasting. It's part of a new $11 billion system that ultimately will include four satellites.

Two-dozen meteorologists from around the country are on hand for the big event. The weather, appropriately enough, couldn't be better for launching.

GOES-R eventually will become known as GOES-16. It will join three other weather satellites already in orbit.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Best US weather satellite ever awaits sunset launch (2016, November 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-weather-satellite-awaits-sunset.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

GOES-R coming to an orbit near you, one year and counting…
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

19 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)