NASA measures Haikui's remnant rainfall over southern Vietnam

The GPM core observatory satellite provided information about rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Haikui on Nov. at 4:29 a.m. EST (0929 UTC). Earlier in the month, Typhoon Damrey caused widespread destruction when it hit Vietnam on Nov. 4, 2017. Fortunately Tropical Storm Haikui dissipated over the South China Sea before its remnant clouds and storms reached Vietnam.

Rainfall data collected by GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) instruments revealed that some storms from Haikui's remnants contained light to moderate precipitation. GPM found a small cluster of storms associated with Haikui's remnants were dropping rain at a rate of over 23 mm (0.9 inches) per hour from the central Vietnam coast into eastern Laos.

GPM's DPR found heavier precipitation with showers over southern Vietnam that were not associated with Haikui's remnants. DPR revealed that downpours over southern Vietnam were dropping rain at a rate of greater than 79 mm (3.1 inches) per hour.

