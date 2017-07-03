NASA measures Tropical Cyclone Nanmadol's Japan rainfall rates

July 6, 2017
NASA measures Tropical Cyclone Nanmadol's Japan rainfall rates
GPM had excellent view of Tropical Storm Nanmadol as it approached the island of Kyushu on July 3. GPM measure rain falling at a rate of over 84.4 millimeters (3.3 inches) per hour in an intense band of rain in the Korea Strait and storms that were reaching heights above 13 kilometers (8 miles). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Although the remnants of Tropical Storm Nanmadol have pushed into the north central Pacific Ocean, the rainfall it left behind caused flooding in Japan. NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite calculated the rate in which rain was falling over the area.

Tropical Nanmadol caused heavy flooding and one death when it hit southwestern Japan a few days ago. The GPM core observatory satellite had an excellent view of Nanmadol as the tropical cyclone approached the island of Kyushu on July 3, 2017 at 2211 UTC 6:11 p.m. EDT). GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual-frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) collected data that revealed the amount and intensity of precipitation falling from Nanmadol. GPM's DPR found rain falling at a rate of over 84.4 millimeters (3.3 inches) per hour in an intense band of rain in the Korea Strait. Another band of heavy was seen approaching western Kyushu in the analysis made at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The GPM satellite's Radar (DPR Ku band) data were utilized to create a 3-D structure of storm tops in a cross-section of then Tropical Storm Nanmadol. The 3-D slice through the tropical cyclone revealed a feeder band of thunderstorms moving into southern Kyushu contained powerful storms that were reaching heights above 13 kilometers (8 miles).

Tropical storm Nanmadol moved eastward into the northern Pacific Ocean after dropping heavy showers over the Japanese islands of Kyushu, Shikoku and southern Honshu. Nanmadol was downgraded to tropical depression and the final warning was issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) on July 4, 2017 at 2100 UTC (5 p.m. EDT).

The video will load shortly
Tropical Cyclone Nanmadol's Japan Rainfall Rates GPM had excellent view of Tropical Storm Nanmadol as it approached the island of Kyushu on July 3. GPM measure rain falling at a rate of over 84.4 millimeters (3.3 inches) per hour in an intense band of rain in the Korea Strait and storms that were reaching heights above 13 kilometers (8 miles). Credit: Credits: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Explore further: NASA examines Tropical Storm Nanmadol inside and out

Related Stories

NASA examines Tropical Storm Nanmadol inside and out

July 3, 2017

Two NASA satellites provided a look at the Northwestern Pacific Ocean's latest tropical storm from outside and inside. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided an outside look at Nanmadol when it's maximum sustained winds ...

NASA's GPM analyzed rainfall in ex-Tropical Cyclone 11S

March 16, 2017

Ex-tropical cyclone 11S was still generating some heavy rainfall, despite losing its tropical status and becoming a sub-tropical storm when the GPM core satellite passed overhead. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission ...

NASA measures rainfall rates in Tropical Cyclone Maarutha

April 18, 2017

Tropical Storm Maarutha became the first tropical cyclone of 2017 in the Bay of Bengal when it formed on April 15, 2017. Although the tropical cyclone only lived two days, NASA gathered rainfall rate data on it on the day ...

Recommended for you

Climate change could make Sahel wet: study

July 6, 2017

Climate change could transform one of Africa's driest regions, the Sahel, into a very wet one, a study showed Wednesday. But this is not necessarily good news.

How mountains hold carbon

July 6, 2017

Mountain forests are better at storing carbon – well, actually, they're better at everything – according to a new study by researchers at NSF-funded projects CyVerse, Jetstream, and the Boulder Creek Critical Zone Observatory.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.