NASA sees powerful storms with advancing monsoon in Bay of Bengal

May 23, 2017

Storms associated with the advancing monsoon in the Northern Indian Ocean's Bay of Bengal were analyzed by NASA with the GPM or Global Precipitation Measurement mission core satellite.

The GPM core observatory satellite passed over the Bay of Bengal on May 23, 2017 at 0251 UTC (May 22 at 10:51 p.m. EDT). GPM is a joint satellite mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

GPM flew almost directly above very strong convective storms that were located east of Sri Lanka. These powerful storms were associated with the approaching Southwest monsoon. The amount and timing of is very important to the economy of India.

GPM's Microwave Imager or GMI and Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar or DPR instruments collected data that showed the location and intensity of rainfall in the southern Bay of Bengal. Very heavy rainfall was detected within this cluster of powerful storms. GPM's DPR Ku Band measured rain falling at a rate of over 108 millimeters or 4.3 inches per hour in some storms.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, in Greenbelt, Maryland where the analysis was made, the GPM satellite's radar (DPR Ku Band) data were used to show a 3-D cross section of precipitation in the storms. DPR revealed that many tops in the area were reaching heights above 16 km (9.9 miles).

The video will load shortly
The GPM core observatory satellite passed over the Bay of Bengal on May 23, 2017 at 0251 UTC (May 22 at 10:51 p.m. EDT). GPM measured rain falling at a rate of over 108 millimeters or 4.3 inches per hour in some storms reaching heights above 16 km (9.9 miles). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Explore further: NASA measures rainfall rates in Tropical Cyclone Maarutha

Related Stories

NASA measures rainfall rates in Tropical Cyclone Maarutha

April 18, 2017

Tropical Storm Maarutha became the first tropical cyclone of 2017 in the Bay of Bengal when it formed on April 15, 2017. Although the tropical cyclone only lived two days, NASA gathered rainfall rate data on it on the day ...

NASA's GPM analyzed rainfall in ex-Tropical Cyclone 11S

March 16, 2017

Ex-tropical cyclone 11S was still generating some heavy rainfall, despite losing its tropical status and becoming a sub-tropical storm when the GPM core satellite passed overhead. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission ...

NASA's GPM examines exceptionally heavy Louisiana rainstorms

August 12, 2016

The low pressure center that has been gyrating over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico for days has now dropped very heavy precipitation over southeastern Louisiana. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission, or GPM, core ...

NASA examines newly formed Tropical Depression 3W in 3-D

April 25, 2017

Tropical Depression 03W formed in the Pacific Ocean west of Guam on April 24, 2017, and data from the Global Precipitation Measurement Mission or GPM core satellite was used to look at the storm in 3-D. Tropical Depression ...

NASA examines Peru's deadly rainfall

March 23, 2017

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM constellation of satellites provide data on precipitation rates and totals. Recently the GPM core observatory measured the heavy rainfall that caused extensive flooding ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.