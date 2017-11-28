Microsoft plans to rebuild its headquarters

November 29, 2017

Microsoft says it's overhauling its longtime headquarters with an 18-building construction project that will make room for another 8,000 workers.

The announcement came ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting Wednesday.

Microsoft's decision to expand on the footprint of its campus in Redmond, Washington, its home since 1986, is in to the highly-publicized office expansion plans of Seattle-based Amazon.

Amazon has been looking at cities across North America for a spot to build a second headquarters that will be as big at its Seattle hub.

Microsoft Corp. currently employs about 47,000 people in 125 buildings in Washington's Puget Sound region. It says its project will include renovations and new construction and will take 5 to 7 years.

It's also promising $150 million in transportation improvements and other public amenities.

