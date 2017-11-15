High-performance OLED microdisplays for next-generation smart glasses

November 16, 2017
High-performance OLED microdisplays for next-generation smart glasses
Credit: Uwe Vogel

A consistent trend across the tech sector is the one-upmanship of increasingly high screen resolution and larger display size. Yet, the fact that the former increases faster than the latter means that manufacturers must achieve ever-higher pixel density. Large OLED microdisplays developed under the LOMID project could help solve that problem, thereby providing Europe with a competitive edge.

They are increasingly considered as a must-have for near-eye applications such as virtual reality glasses: within the next few years, OLED microdisplays are likely to play a major part in a market set to be worth USD 1.7 billion in 2027.

To be able to demonstrate their benefits in commercial applications, however, industry will need such microdisplays to be highly flexible, achieve high resolution over large areas and provide acceptably high yields.

The LOMID (Large cost-effective OLED microdisplays and their applications) project, which is coordinated by Dr Uwe Vogel from Fraunhofer FEP, is on track to successfully meeting these expectations. The project's 13 x 21 mm curved microdisplays, boasting a 1 920 x 1 200 (WUXGA) pixel count and exceeding 2 000 ppi have already been manufactured at satisfactory yields, and the consortium is still improving these yields in order to compete in markets where price is as important as performance. The technology is already being demonstrated in smart glasses for both virtual reality and visually-impaired people.

What makes LOMID microdisplays so innovative?

The LOMID displays are larger (1") and of much higher resolution (WUXGA) than anything that has been available on the market until very recently. We have gone to great pains to ensure high contrast and high bandwidth/framerates – the latter is very important for removing motion artefacts and making VR use both immersive and comfortable.

The OLED display of course has high brightness and excellent colour rendition. A novelty of the project is the ability to make curved CMOS/OLED displays – we believe that the use of curved displays will in future enable simpler and ultra-compact optical designs for near-eye viewing such as in smart glasses.

Can you tell us more about the manufacturing process?

We would rather not! We can say that a key challenge for the project was the CMOS-OLED interface – this has to be extremely flat for good yields and device performance. Because larger displays are inherently more expensive to produce, we have also placed great emphasis on attempting to improve yields at every step of the manufacturing process in order to keep the final display cost reasonable.

What were the main difficulties you faced in creating the LOMID chip?

Apart from the CMOS-OLED interface, our biggest challenge was achieving the required bandwidth for the large chip, whilst keeping the circuitry compact and with low power consumption.

Does the device live up to your initial expectations?

Yes! We got the first fully specified project chips (with and without colour filters) towards the end of September and we are very happy with the performance of displays from the first few wafers.

What has been industry's feedback so far?

Very positive. In particular, we showed some interim project results at the Society for Information Display's meeting on 'Wearable and Projection Displays' in Dresden earlier this year, and the feedback we received confirmed that both the new microdisplays and our innovative optical design are meeting market demands. We expect further feedback during the upcoming EFECS event in Brussels from 5 to 7 December 2017, where we plan to demonstrate the LOMID microdisplay chip to the audience.

The project included the creation of smart glasses. Can you tell us more about these?

One of the partners in the project, the Spanish start-up Limbak, has a patented optical approach that allows us to make much more compact head-mounted displays with a very wide field of view. This makes the smart glasses more comfortable and less obtrusive, and enhances the sense of immersion for applications. For people that will be wearing smart glasses all day for work, or because they have to for visual prosthetics, it is important that the glasses are comfortable and aesthetically acceptable. Another partner in the project, Oxford University, will test the new microdisplays in that will improve the quality of life for blind people, by making the best use of their remaining vision.

What are your plans for commercialisation?

The microdisplays developed by the will be available from the company Microoled – we expect demonstrator kits to be available from 2018, and we already know of some seriously interested customers. The optical designs can be licensed from Limbak – they are happy to talk to partners about custom designs.

Explore further: World's lightest OLED binocular see-through smart glasses

Related Stories

World's lightest OLED binocular see-through smart glasses

February 23, 2016

Epson has today announced the third generation of its Moverio smart glasses for Augmented Reality. On display at the Mobile World Congress starting today in Barcelona, Spain, and available in selected markets from later ...

The energy-saving data glasses

November 2, 2016

Data glasses mirror information to the eye without interfering with the wearer's vision. However, the battery runs down quickly, because the electronics consume a great amount of electricity while playing back the images. ...

The rise of OLED displays could lead to shatterproof phones

July 13, 2016

These days, it seems like gadgets are constantly improving, and now the next big development may be organic light-emitting diodes, or OLEDs. The technology promises to improve your phones' quality, durability and even foldability. ...

Apple supplier LG Display puts $1.8B into flexible displays

July 27, 2016

LG Display Co., a supplier of Apple's iPhone screens, said Wednesday that it will invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to produce flexible displays for smartphones, in a sign that more high-end smartphone makers may adopt ...

OLED brings out the shine

June 7, 2013

Screens made of organic light diodes promise unfathomable possibilities. Yet high production costs often prevent their widespread use. A new kind of production saves not only costs, but also improves the radiance of the OLED.

Intel Delays LCOS chips for HDTV

August 17, 2004

Intel President and Chief Operating Officer Paul Otellini in January 2004 demonstrated Intel silicon technology that was expected to bring about high-definition, large-screen TVs with clearer pictures than current systems ...

Recommended for you

Optically tunable microwave antennas for 5G applications

November 16, 2017

Multiband tunable antennas are a critical part of many communication and radar systems. New research by engineers at the University of Bristol has shown significant advances in antennas by using optically induced plasmas ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.