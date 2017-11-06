Graphene performs under pressure

November 8, 2017
graphene
Credit: AlexanderAlUS/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

Scientists at The University of Manchester have fabricated highly miniaturised pressure sensors using graphene membranes which can detect minute changes in pressure with high sensitivity, over a wide range of operating pressures.

Writing in Nanoscale, Dr. Aravind Vijayaraghavan and recently graduated PhD student Dr. Christian Berger have shown that it is possible to make an atomically thin of graphene float just nanometers above the surface of a silicon chip.

When moves this membrane closer to the surface of the chip, the resulting change in capacitance is measured to read out the pressure change. By fabricating thousands of such floating membranes next to each other, a device can be made of exceptionally to pressure changes.

Graphene is the world's first two-dimensional material. The design takes advantage of its extraordinary thinness, combined with its high flexibility and the highest strength of any known material; a unique combination of superlative properties without which such a technology would not be possible.

Dr Vijayaraghavan said: "Despite its amazing strength, a single atomic layer thin is impossible to grow and handle without causing cracks and pin-holes, which would lead to the failure of the device.

"In order to overcome this, we use this graphene membrane in conjunction with a very thin polymer support layer, which allows us to produce thousands of floating membranes closely packed into a small area, resulting in this highest performance pressure sensor."

Dr. Vijayaraghavan and Dr. Berger have established a spinout company, Atomic Mechanics, with a view of commercialising this technology. Dr. Berger, and fellow PhD student Daniel Melendrez-Armada, were also recently awarded the Eli and Britt Harari Graphene Enterprise award for their touch interface concept based on this pressure-sensor technology.

Dr. Berger said: "Our sensor can find a range of applications, such as in engines, industrial plants and even household Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, which offers us a large market. The technology can also be used to develop next-generation touch screens for consumer electronics and in new types of medical devices."

Explore further: Graphene sensors detect HIV DNA

Related Stories

Graphene sensors detect HIV DNA

October 27, 2017

Leiden and Jülich researchers discovered an elegant and simple approach to improve the sensitivity of graphene biosensors. These so-called 'next generation graphene electronic biochemical sensor devices' are able to detect ...

Nano-calligraphy on graphene

December 8, 2016

Scientists at The University of Manchester and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have demonstrated a method to chemically modify small regions of graphene with high precision, leading to extreme miniaturisation of chemical ...

Direct 'writing' of artificial cell membranes on graphene

October 10, 2013

Graphene emerges as a versatile new surface to assemble model cell membranes mimicking those in the human body, with potential for applications in sensors for understanding biological processes, disease detection and drug ...

Toward a smart graphene membrane to desalinate water

September 4, 2017

An international team of researchers, including scientists from Shinshu University (Japan) and the director of Penn State's ATOMIC Center, has developed a graphene-based coating for desalination membranes that is more robust ...

Graphene under pressure

August 25, 2016

Small balloons made from one-atom-thick material graphene can withstand enormous pressures, much higher than those at the bottom of the deepest ocean, scientists at the University of Manchester report.

Recommended for you

The flat and the curious

November 7, 2017

The remarkable properties of 2-D materials—made up of a single layer of atoms—have made them among the most intensely studied materials of our time. They have the potential to usher in a new generation of improved electronics, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.