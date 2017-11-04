Crime-scene technique used to track turtles

November 6, 2017
Crime-scene technique used to track turtles
A green turtle. Credit: Peter Richardson Marine Conservation Society

Scientists have used satellite tracking and a crime-scene technique to discover an important feeding ground for green turtles in the Mediterranean.

University of Exeter researchers measured "" – a chemical signature also used by forensic scientists – to discover which grounds had come from to breed in Cyprus.

They discovered that Lake Bardawil, on Egypt's north coast, is now the most important foraging ground for turtles which breed at Alagadi in Cyprus.

The researchers believe few breeding females came from the Lake Bardawil feeding ground until 2010. It is likely that changes to the ecosystem have made this shallow saline lake a top foraging site.

"Our satellite tracking of turtles breeding in Cyprus has been going on for some years," said senior author Professor Brendan Godley, director of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"This meant we knew where many of the turtles went to forage for food, but our preliminary analysis using stable isotope ratios showed a major foraging area had been missed.

"A large proportion of turtles had isotope ratios that did not correspond to sites previously identified, and we tracked five of them. Five out of five went to Lake Bardawil."

Green turtles swim hundreds of miles between feeding and breeding areas, and the research suggests 82 per of females show "extremely high" consistency in isotope ratios – meaning they keep going back to the same places.

In terms of stable isotope ratios, animals "are what they eat", meaning tests can reveal where they have spent time.

"This research demonstrates how stable isotope analysis can help us learn more about the lives of species like green turtles," said first author Dr Phil Bradshaw, also from the University of Exeter.

"Using a combination of this analysis and gives us more reliable data, and this can be used to measure the success of future conservation efforts."

The paper, published in the Marine Ecology Progress Series, is titled "Satellite tracking and highlight differential recruitment among foraging areas in ."

Explore further: Critical green turtle habitats identified in Mediterranean

More information: PJ Bradshaw et al. Satellite tracking and stable isotope analysis highlight differential recruitment among foraging areas in green turtles, Marine Ecology Progress Series (2017). DOI: 10.3354/meps12297

Related Stories

Critical green turtle habitats identified in Mediterranean

February 12, 2015

A new study led by the University of Exeter has identified two major foraging grounds of the Mediterranean green turtle and recommends the creation of a new Marine Protected Area (MPA) to preserve the vulnerable species.

Turtles are loyal in feeding as well as in breeding

April 25, 2007

A research team led by the Dr Annette Broderick of the University of Exeter’s School of Biosciences has discovered that, after laying their eggs, sea turtles travel hundreds of miles to feed at exactly the same sites. The ...

Marine Protected Areas are keeping turtles safe

March 18, 2012

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are providing sea turtles with an ideal habitat for foraging and may be keeping them safe from the threats of fishing. A study by an international team of scientists led by the University of ...

Recommended for you

Researchers discover new pathway for handling stress

November 6, 2017

Balance is key to many physiological functions and it is especially true in the production and regulation of proteins. A balance of proteins in cells helps maintain health, but an unhealthy clumping can lead to a variety ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.