The Marine Ecology Progress Series is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that covers all aspects of marine ecology. The journal was founded by Otto Kinne. Its original concept was based on Marine Ecology, also edited by Kinne and published by John Wiley & Sons. Kinne is still the editor-in-chief of the journal. The Marine Ecology Progress Series is indexed and abstracted in Biological Abstracts, Scopus, and the Science Citation Index. Official website

Publisher Inter Research History 1979-present Website http://www.int-res.com/journals/meps/ Impact factor 2.483 (2010)

