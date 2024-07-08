The Marine Ecology Progress Series is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that covers all aspects of marine ecology. The journal was founded by Otto Kinne. Its original concept was based on Marine Ecology, also edited by Kinne and published by John Wiley & Sons. Kinne is still the editor-in-chief of the journal. The Marine Ecology Progress Series is indexed and abstracted in Biological Abstracts, Scopus, and the Science Citation Index. Official website

Publisher
Inter Research
History
1979-present
Website
http://www.int-res.com/journals/meps/
Impact factor
2.483 (2010)

Marine heat waves affecting little penguin population

Research led by The University of Western Australia has found marine heat waves are affecting the breeding, diet and population size of little penguins along Western Australia's coast.

