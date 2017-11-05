Chemists unlock the potential of fluoroalkenes

November 7, 2017
Osaka University chemists unlock the potential of fluoroalkenes
Synthetic route to diverse fluoroalkenes via defluoroborylation of polyfluoroalkenes. Credit: © 2017 Osaka University, RIKEN, and Tokyo Medical and Dental University

One of the strongest chemical bonds in organic chemistry is formed between carbon and fluorine, giving unique properties to chemical compounds featuring this group. Pharmaceutical researchers are very interested in carbon-fluorine bond containing molecules because of the way they mimic certain behaviors of biological compounds. However, the strength of the carbon-fluorine bond makes it difficult to remove and replace fluorine atoms in a molecule, greatly limiting the structures and types of chemicals that can be made.

Now, a team of Japanese scientists from Osaka University, in collaboration with the RIKEN Center for Life Science Technologies and Tokyo Medical and Dental University has developed a new way of extending the chemistry of fluoroalkene , granting access to a new range of fluoroalkenes for pharmaceuticals and other applications. They recently reported their findings in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

"It's easy to add fluorine groups to alkenes, but not so easy to change them later," first author Hironobu Sakaguchi says. "We previously showed that tetrafluoroethylene (TFE), one of the most important materials for the production of fluorine-containing polymers such as Teflon in the fluorine industry, could be transformed into trifluorovinyl using transition-metal complexes, although the scope of those reactions was quite limited. Furthermore, it was hard for those reactions to be applicable to other fluoroalkenes than TFE. Now, we can use copper-catalyzed conditions which are applicable to versatile fluoroalkenes to replace fluorine atoms with boron, which opens up a huge range of potential target molecules and should boost the use of fluoroalkenes in pharmacological studies."

Osaka University chemists unlock the potential of fluoroalkenes
Fluoroalkene units have attracted considerable interest from medicinal chemists as a replaceable structure of amide bonds. Credit: ©2017 Osaka University, RIKEN, and Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Alkenes are groups featuring a carbon double bond with four other groups or atoms attached. The researchers found a way to replace a single fluorine atom with an easily transformable boron-containing group in fluoroalkenes featuring multiple fluorine . Using their new method, the researchers demonstrated the synthesis of a fluoroalkene compound designed to mimic the biologically active molecule atorvastatin.

"Chemists realize that organofluorine compounds offer many unique functionalities and properties that cannot be achieved without ," coauthor Masato Ohashi says. "Our demonstration of a new robust way of making fluoroalkenes into more attractive building blocks should be very useful to chemists working with these compounds in the fields of pharmacology and materials science."

Osaka University chemists unlock the potential of fluoroalkenes
By using our method, a fluoroalkene mimic of a widely used antihyperlipidemic drug, atorvastatin, was synthesized in three steps from easily available bromopyrrole. Evaluation of the HMG-CoA reductase inhibitory effect of the mimic compound demonstrated that the replacement of the amide moiety to the fluoroalkene structure did not significantly affect the activity of the original compound. Credit: ©2017 Osaka University, RIKEN, and Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Explore further: Chemists build new chemical structures on unreactive bonds

More information: Hironobu Sakaguchi et al, Copper-Catalyzed Regioselective Monodefluoroborylation of Polyfluoroalkenes en Route to Diverse Fluoroalkenes, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b08343

Related Stories

Chemists build new chemical structures on unreactive bonds

July 28, 2017

Making complicated organic molecules is like solving a Rubik's cube. Organic chemists need to design sequences of reactions to carefully build up parts of a molecule, while maintaining the structure at other sites. Although ...

Fluorine-containing molecules from cell cultures

September 28, 2017

Natural organic compounds that contain fluorine are rare because living organisms—with a few exceptions—do not produce them. American scientists have now genetically engineered a microbial host for organofluorine metabolism, ...

Researchers develop highly stable perovskite solar cells

October 25, 2017

A recent study, affiliated with UNIST has presented a highly stable perovskite solar cells (PSCs), using edged-selectively fluorine (F) functionalized graphene nano-platelets (EFGnPs). This breakthrough has gotten much attention ...

Recommended for you

Transforming fibrils into crystals

November 7, 2017

An international team of researchers have discovered a new type of transition in protein folding: amyloid crystals formed from amyloid fibrils by a decrease in energy. The crystals are even more stable than the fibrils, which ...

New amino acid may lead to progress on major maladies

November 7, 2017

It's open to different types, but it's ultimately seeking an exclusive relationship. It knows how to establish a strong bond, but when it does, it tends to develop an unhealthy attachment that can keep a partner from reaching ...

New target for development of innovative antibiotics

November 7, 2017

In an article published in Nature Communications on October 3, a group of scientists from Brazil and France describes a new strategy that could be useful to treat infection by drug-resistant pathogens.

'Smart' paper can conduct electricity, detect water

November 7, 2017

In cities and large-scale manufacturing plants, a water leak in a complicated network of pipes can take tremendous time and effort to detect, as technicians must disassemble many pieces to locate the problem. The American ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.