October 4, 2017

White House adviser: Phase out Social Security number as ID

A cybersecurity adviser to President Donald Trump is pushing to phase out the use of Social Security numbers as a form of identification.

White House Cybersecurity Coordinator Rob Joyce said Wednesday that using a person's Social Security number as an identifier or access control is "just a horrific idea."

Joyce says a federal team is looking at "what the technologies are that could change or replace these identifiers," such as using public key encryption.

He says there's no specific timeline to make changes.

Social Security numbers were among the data stolen during a hack of credit bureau Equifax that involved the of 145 million Americans.

Joyce was among several speaking in Boston at the Cambridge Cyber Summit, hosted by CNBC and The Aspen Institute.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: White House adviser: Phase out Social Security number as ID (2017, October 4) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-white-house-phase-social-id.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US reviewing better tech identifiers after hacks: Trump aide
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

1 hour ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

16 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)