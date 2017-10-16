Record number of whales counted in Argentina's Patagonia

October 19, 2017
Record number of whales counted in Argentina's Patagonia
This Oct. 11, 2017 photo shows a Southern right whale breach in El Doradillo Beach , Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

Conservation groups say a record number of Southern right whales were counted this year in Argentina's Patagonia region.

Thousands of have enjoyed watching the whales and their this season swimming near the shoreline of El Doradillo area.

The Whale Conservation Institute says 788 Southern right whales were counted in the region this year. It says that is the highest since records began to be registered in 1971.

Southern right whales migrate from their icy feeding grounds off Antarctica to warmer climates.

Many come to El Doradillo, on the coast of Golfo Nuevo in the Argentine Patagonia, to breed and nurse their young.

The tiny inlet on the Atlantic coast is one of the few places on Earth where the can be seen from shore.

Record number of whales counted in Argentina's Patagonia
In this Oct. 11, 2017, a Southern right whale glides in the waters of the El Doradillo Beach, Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas )

Record number of whales counted in Argentina's Patagonia
This Sept. 3, 2017 photo shows the tail of a Southern right whale breaking the water surface in El Doradillo Beach, Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas )
Record number of whales counted in Argentina's Patagonia
In this Sept. 26, 2017 photo, a Southern right whale swims on the surface near the coast of El Doradillo Beach, Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas )
Record number of whales counted in Argentina's Patagonia
In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, a Southern right whale swims on the surface near the coast of El Doradillo Beach, in Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas )

Explore further: Spike in whale deaths off Argentina's Patagonia

Related Stories

Humpback whales rebounding on Brazil's coast

September 2, 2012

(AP)—An institute that tracks the population of Humpback whales that reproduce along Brazil's coast says the number of the once-threatened mammals has tripled over the last 10 years.

Australia expecting massive whale watching season

June 1, 2011

Australia marked the start of its whale-watching season Wednesday with predictions that some 4,000 of the giant animals will be spotted as they make their way along the coast during winter.

Recommended for you

New discovery challenges long-held evolutionary theory

October 19, 2017

Monash scientists involved in one of the world's longest evolution experiments have debunked an established theory with a study that provides a 'high-resolution' view of the molecular details of adaptation.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.