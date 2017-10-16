Record number of whales counted in Argentina's Patagonia

This Oct. 11, 2017 photo shows a Southern right whale breach in El Doradillo Beach , Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas) Conservation groups say a record number of Southern right whales were counted this year in Argentina's Patagonia region.

Thousands of tourists have enjoyed watching the whales and their calves this season swimming near the shoreline of El Doradillo area.

The Whale Conservation Institute says 788 Southern right whales were counted in the region this year. It says that is the highest since records began to be registered in 1971.

Southern right whales migrate from their icy feeding grounds off Antarctica to warmer climates.

Many come to El Doradillo, on the coast of Golfo Nuevo in the Argentine Patagonia, to breed and nurse their young.

The tiny inlet on the Atlantic coast is one of the few places on Earth where the whales can be seen from shore.

In this Oct. 11, 2017, a Southern right whale glides in the waters of the El Doradillo Beach, Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas )

This Sept. 3, 2017 photo shows the tail of a Southern right whale breaking the water surface in El Doradillo Beach, Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas ) In this Sept. 26, 2017 photo, a Southern right whale swims on the surface near the coast of El Doradillo Beach, Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas ) In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, a Southern right whale swims on the surface near the coast of El Doradillo Beach, in Patagonia, Argentina. A record number of Southern right whales migrate each year from Antarctica to Argentina's Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas )

