'Whales ho!' Sailors, conservationists help keep whales safe

July 9, 2017 by William J. Kole

Competitive sailors have teamed up with conservationists on new guidelines aimed at keeping sailboats and whales from colliding during races.

It's a collaboration between US Sailing, the sport's national governing body, and several nonprofits working to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales and other species.

Experts say vessel strikes are a leading cause of death for whales. Most are caused by and freighters, but fast-moving sailboats racing in the also pose a danger to the majestic mammals.

Sailors are being given tips to navigate safely around whales, including course maps overlaid with any nearby whale habitat.

They're also given emergency contact information in case they see a whale that's entangled or otherwise in distress.

Explore further: Scientists alarmed by six right whales deaths in Canada

Related Stories

Sri Lanka saves pod of stranded whales

May 31, 2017

Sri Lanka's navy and local residents rescued a pod of about 20 stranded pilot whales off the island's northeastern coast on Wednesday, an official said.

US probes unusual rise in humpback whale deaths

April 27, 2017

Investigators are probing an unusually high number of humpback whale deaths since 2016 off the US Atlantic Coast, where many appear to have been killed by colliding with boats, officials said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Litter bugs may protect chocolate supply

July 7, 2017

Those who crave brownies or hot cocoa may be happy to hear that heroes too small to be seen may help to protect the world's chocolate supply. Scientists at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) in Panama found ...

Borneo's orangutans in 'alarming' decline: study

July 7, 2017

The orangutan population on the island of Borneo has shrunk by a quarter in the last decade, researchers said Friday, urging a rethink of strategies to protect the critically-endangered great ape.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.