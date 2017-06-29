Scientists alarmed by six right whales deaths in Canada

June 30, 2017 by Patrick Whittle

Marine scientists are alarmed by the deaths of six endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters during the past three weeks and say humans must help protect them.

North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered large mammals on Earth, with only about 500 still alive. Mark Baumgartner, an associate scientist with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute on Cape Cod, said Friday the deaths are a "mortality disaster."

The loss of so many right whales so quickly was probably last seen when whaling decimated their population in the 19th century, Baumgartner said. He said the deaths should be a call for humans to do more to protect the animals when possible.

"With such a small and declining population, right whales have little capacity to deal with both natural and human-caused mortality simultaneously," he said.

The six carcasses were first sighted north of Prince Edward Island and southeast of Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula. One was entangled in snow crab fishing gear, and the causes of the other five deaths are unknown, scientists said.

Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans has said it is working to retrieve carcasses to find out more about what contributed to the die off. Right are susceptible to risks such as entanglement in and ship strikes. They're also affected by disease and changes in food availability in the ocean.

Scientists with Woods Hole and the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium in Boston stressed that such a high number of deaths in such a short time period can jeopardize the population of an animal that is so rare.

"For a small population like , the difference between and a path toward extinction can be the matter of a handful of animals," said Scott Kraus, vice president and senior science adviser at the Anderson Cabot Center.

Explore further: Q&A: Expert says all's not right for endangered right whales

Related Stories

US probes unusual rise in humpback whale deaths

April 27, 2017

Investigators are probing an unusually high number of humpback whale deaths since 2016 off the US Atlantic Coast, where many appear to have been killed by colliding with boats, officials said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Preserving the active chromatin state

June 30, 2017

If cellular identity is to be maintained, it is important that actively transcribed chromatin stretches remain in a loose configuration as long as these genes are needed. Marc Bühler and his group have uncovered a novel ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.