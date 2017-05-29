Sri Lanka saves pod of stranded whales

May 31, 2017
Pilot whales in New Zealand. Sri Lanka's navy and local residents have rescued a pod of about 20 stranded pilot whales off the n
Pilot whales in New Zealand. Sri Lanka's navy and local residents have rescued a pod of about 20 stranded pilot whales off the northeast coast of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's navy and local residents rescued a pod of about 20 stranded pilot whales off the island's northeastern coast on Wednesday, an official said.

Navy spokesman Chaminda Walakuluge said sailors with the help of residents pushed the back in to deeper waters after they washed up on the Sampur coast near the port of Trincomalee.

"It was a delicate task to push them back without hurting them," Walakuluge told AFP. "But there was a happy ending when all of them could be sent back to deeper waters."

He said it was not clear why the mammals got stranded in the area, but noted that the sea was rough due to the effects of Cyclone Mora in the Bay of Bengal and which hit Bangladesh on Tuesday.

In April 2011, a was stranded inside the Trincomalee harbour and two navy boats were deployed to guide the mammal out into where it was reunited with waiting whales.

Trincomalee, 260 kilometres (160 miles) northeast of Colombo, is a natural harbour and is also a popular tourist spot for whale watching.

Trincomalee is also known as the location where both of the world's two largest mammals—elephants and whales—can be seen.

The waters around Trincomalee, which was used by Allied forces as a staging post during World War II, have a high concentration of blue and sperm whales while the surrounding jungles have herds of wild elephants.

Explore further: Fresh whale stranding on notorious New Zealand beach

Related Stories

Five sperm whales stranded on Dutch beach

January 13, 2016

Five sperm whales were stranded on a Dutch beach on Tuesday, leading local authorities to urge people to stay away in order not to further distress the giant mammals.

Nine whales die after Australia stranding

March 23, 2015

Nine whales died on Monday after stranding themselves against a rocky breakwater on Australia's east coast, with experts working to herd the rest of their group out to sea.

15 whales die beached in NZ, 33 coaxed to sea

January 24, 2010

(AP) -- Rescuers in New Zealand managed to coax 33 beached whales back out into deep waters Sunday, but another 15 of the pod died, a conservation official said.

Two more sperm whales wash up dead on Dutch beach

January 14, 2016

Two more sperm whales became stranded and died on the Dutch coast a day after five others, likely from the same pod, lost their lives nearby in a rare North Sea beaching, experts said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Outnumbered and on others' turf, misfits sometimes thrive

May 31, 2017

It's hard being a misfit: say, a Yankees fan in a room full of Red Sox fans or a vegetarian at a barbecue joint. Evolutionary biologists have long assumed that's pretty much how things work in nature too. Animals that wander ...

Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

May 31, 2017

Faceless fish and other weird and wonderful creatures, many of them new species, have been hauled up from the deep waters off Australia during a scientific voyage studying parts of the ocean never explored before.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.