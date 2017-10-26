October 26, 2017

Self-driving in snow: Waymo to start tests in Michigan

Self-driving in snow: Waymo to start tests in Michigan
In this Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, a Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Waymo, formerly Google's self-driving car division and now part of Alphabet Inc., said Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, it will start testing on public roads in suburban Detroit. The company uses Chrysler Pacifica minivans equipped with cameras, sensors and self-driving software. Backup drivers will be at the wheel for safety reasons. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Waymo's autonomous vehicles are heading to Michigan for some cold-weather testing.

The Google spinoff, which is now owned by Alphabet Inc., says it will start testing next week on in suburban Detroit. The company uses Chrysler Pacifica minivans equipped with cameras, sensors and self-driving software. Backup drivers will be at the wheel for safety reasons.

Waymo has been testing in for about five years, and has tested its vehicles in the snowy mountains near Lake Tahoe. The company says the Michigan tests will build on that experience. Waymo also is testing vehicles in Arizona, California, Texas and other states.

Waymo has had a research center in Michigan since 2016, but this is the first time it will be testing in the state.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Self-driving in snow: Waymo to start tests in Michigan (2017, October 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-self-driving-waymo-michigan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

FCA, Google begin offering rides in self-driving cars
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

14 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)