December 19, 2016

Google's Waymo adds 100 Chryslers to self-driving fleet

A Google self-driving car maneuvers through Washington, DC
A Google self-driving car maneuvers through Washington, DC

Google's spinoff self-driving car division Waymo announced Monday it added 100 Chrysler Pacifica minivans to its fleet of self-driving vehicles being tested.

"With this great new minivan on the road in our test markets, we'll learn how people of all ages, shapes, and group sizes experience our fully self-driving ," Waymo chief executive John Krafcik said in a blog post.

"Today, we're sharing a first look at the completed vehicles, equipped with our latest Waymo self-driving technology, including our suite of updated sensors, all-new computer and other major system updates."

The move came days after the announcements that Waymo would become an independent operating unit within Google's parent holding company Alphabet as it seeks to move forward on autonomous driving technology.

The company has declined to comment on a report that it was scrapping plans for its own branded vehicles to focus on partnerships with auto manufacturers. A separate report said Waymo would be partnering with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles in a new ridesharing venture to launch next year, competing with the likes of Uber and Lyft.

Krafcik said protoypes of the new Chryslers had already undergone "a gamut of tests," and that additional testing would take place at Waymo's facility in California, and FCA's test centers in Michigan and Arizona.

More information: waymo.com/

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Google's Waymo adds 100 Chryslers to self-driving fleet (2016, December 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-google-waymo-chryslers-self-driving-fleet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google's self-driving car project gets a new name: Waymo (Update)
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

5 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

23 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)