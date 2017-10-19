October 19, 2017

Scientists develop robot with learned motor control

by Plataforma SINC

Low cost robot to study the brain
A simpler Myorobotic arm connected to the neuromorphic computer platform SpiNNaker. Credit: Sören Jentzsch

The two main pitfalls of robots that imitate the human body are control and cost. Researchers from the MoCoTi European project have designed a prototype of a robot that learns how to actuate its own limbs, and that can be easily duplicated. The device, consisting of a control system and a tendon-driven robotic arm, might be the first step toward low-cost humanoid robotics.

Robots that behave and feel similar to humans are becoming a reality. They are made up of musculoskeletal hardware that imitates the and neural control software that simulates parts of the brain. However, producing them in series in a viable manner is difficult.

Now, scientists have created a low-cost robot that can be easily reproduced. "This is possible because its modular design permits relatively efficient mass production," says Christoph Richter, lecturer at the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the Technical University of Munich (Germany).

In order to imitate the muscles and articulations of the human arm and give the robot increased mobility, the scientists have used the Myorobotics system. Nine muscles formed of mechatronic devices are coordinated to control spherical articulation. One of these, linked to the biceps, is joined to two articulations connecting the shoulder to the elbow.

The next step is to design an artificial cerebellum to control the orders from the locomotor system. "The neuronal structure of the cerebellum is relatively simple and uniform. We reproduce the most important neurons, their connectivity and – importantly – their adaptation and learning in our real-time simulation," states Richter.

To copy their behaviour, the researchers selected a neuromorphic computer platform called SpiNNaker developed at the University of Manchester (United Kingdom). Its performance is far superior to a desktop computer: A single chip can manage a network of 10,000 neurons in real time. Thousands of chips can be interconnected to simulate sizeable, brain-scale neuronal networks.

The prototype learns to move in a controlled manner, "including the timing and control of posture," says Richter. Its advantages include its elasticity and that it can be controlled, an important aspect in the human- interaction.

According to the researchers, it is possible to incorporate higher-order brain structures such as the cortical networks and neuromorphic vision and hearing, using so-called silicon retina or cochlear sensors. Robots of this type, with increasingly more realistic simulations, will be a very useful tool for studying the brain, say the scientists in a paper published in IEEE Robotics & Automation.

More information: Christoph Richter et al. Musculoskeletal Robots: Scalability in Neural Control, IEEE Robotics & Automation Magazine (2016). DOI: 10.1109/MRA.2016.2535081

Provided by Plataforma SINC

Citation: Scientists develop robot with learned motor control (2017, October 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-scientists-robot-motor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Brain-training for baseball robot
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)