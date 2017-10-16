October 16, 2017

Nanoantenna arrays power a new generation of fluorescence-based sensors

by University of Bristol

Nanoantenna arrays power a new generation of fluorescence-based sensors
SEM images of nanoantenna array and in the inset a magnified view of the array elements. Credit: University of Bristol

Researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Bedfordshire, in collaboration with multinational company ABB, have designed and tested a series of plasmonic nanoantenna arrays that could lead to the development of a new generation of ultrasensitive and low-cost fluorescence sensors that could be used to monitor water quality.

The arrays, designed and tested by Dr Neciah Dorh during his PhD at the University of Bristol, are made from aluminium nanorods fabricated using by commercial partner Kelvin Nanotechnologies. The nanorods, 50nm wide and 158nm long, are designed to resonantly enhance fluorescence emission from a range of contaminants in water such as diesel or tryptophan.

The work, published in Applied Optics, shows a six-fold increase in measured fluorescence emission from a dye. The research also shows that by correctly designing the array element spacing, strongly directional fluorescent emission can be obtained which would allow for highly integrated multi-wavelength sensors to be designed.

The work was carried out in Professor Martin Cryan's research group, which is part of the Photonics Research group in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

The project was a collaboration with Dr Andrei Sarua from the School of Physics at Bristol and Dr Tahmina Ajmal from the University of Bedfordshire, who had previously worked on the Aquatest project at Bristol.

Together they developed a prototype low-cost, LED based sensor system, which they plan to develop further into a hand-held field deployable system for performing water quality monitoring.

Martin Cryan, Professor of Applied Electromagnetics and Photonics in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Bristol and co-author on the paper, said: "The nanoantenna arrays, which can be fabricated by lower cost production techniques such as nanoimprint lithography, can bring significant sensitivity enhancement so that laboratory quality measurements could be carried out in the field. This would allow for deployment of remote wireless sensor networks for early warning of pollution or continuous monitoring of in sensitive environments."

Dr Dorh, now a Fellow within Bristol's QTEC programme, has co-founded a start-up, FluoretiQ, developing quantum enhanced fluorescence sensors which will help identify bacteria within minutes rather than days.

Professor Cryan's group is developing systems that could combine the power of nanoantennas with quantum enhanced to produce yet further sensitivity enhancements.

More information: 'Nanoantenna arrays combining enhancement and beam control for fluorescence-based sensing applications' by N. Dorh, A. Sarua, T. Ajmal, J. Okache, C. Rega, G. M. Müller, and M. J. Cryan in Applied Optics.

Provided by University of Bristol

Citation: Nanoantenna arrays power a new generation of fluorescence-based sensors (2017, October 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-nanoantenna-arrays-power-fluorescence-based-sensors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New generation of high-efficiency solar thermal absorbers developed
139 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)