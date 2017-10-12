October 12, 2017

Even modest oil exposure can harm coastal and marine birds

by Wiley

Many birds and other wildlife die following an oil spill, but there are also other potential long-terms effects of oil exposure on animals. In a recent Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry study that examined blood samples from birds present in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 and 2011 following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, even birds with small amounts of oil present on their feathers experienced problems related to their red blood cells.

The findings show that even modest oil exposure can cause problems for individual birds and .

"We found that oil-induced injury to birds is far more wide-reaching than previously suspected," said Dr. Jesse Fallon, lead author of the study. "Even birds with relatively limited exposure to oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill sustained damage to circulating and had evidence of anemia, which can adversely affect reproduction and reduce survival."

More information: Jesse A. Fallon et al, Hematological indices of injury to lightly oiled birds from the deepwater horizon oil spill, Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1002/etc.3983

Journal information: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Even modest oil exposure can harm coastal and marine birds (2017, October 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-modest-oil-exposure-coastal-marine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Even light oiling is like flying with a ball and chain for birds
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)