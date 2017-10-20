October 20, 2017

French-led EU push for heftier tax on internet giants stalls

French-led EU push for heftier tax on internet giants stalls
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. European Union leaders conclude a two day summit on Friday in which they discussed migration, digital economy and Brexit. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

France's drive to force internet giants to pay more taxes is losing steam, amid resistance from other EU countries that offer tax shelter to companies like Apple.

Under pressure from Ireland, Luxembourg and Britain, EU leaders in Brussels stopped short of calling for a Europe-wide policy for digital multinationals.

The EU's 28 leaders agreed to push for "an effective and fair taxation system fit for the digital era," but said it should be an international system, not just European.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday he helped convince EU partners that "we shouldn't disadvantage ourselves in terms of other countries" outside Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron has led the tax charge, arguing it's not fair that internet companies don't pay taxes where they make most of their money.

French-led EU push for heftier tax on internet giants stalls
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. European Union leaders conclude a two day summit on Friday in which they discussed migration, digital economy and Brexit. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: French-led EU push for heftier tax on internet giants stalls (2017, October 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-french-led-eu-heftier-tax-internet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

EU to propose Google, Facebook tax in 2018, says Juncker
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)