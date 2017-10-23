France, Ireland ready to discuss tax on Internet giants

October 24, 2017
France, Ireland ready to discuss tax on Internet giants
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar after a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017. Varadkar meets Macron as both their countries prepare for Britain's exit from the EU, and as Macron fights against Ireland's tax breaks for Internet giants like Apple. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar say they are ready to discuss the contentious issue of taxing internet giants after a meeting in Paris.

Macron is leading the tax charge in Europe, saying it's not fair that internet companies don't pay taxes where they make most of their money.

Countries that serve as tax shelters for companies like Apple, including Ireland, have resisted the proposed measure.

Macron acknowledges disagreement on the issue but says in the joint statement with Varadkar that "we have some ongoing discussions ... and very much want to work together."

Varadkar says that "we are also ready to discuss issues on which we don't necessarily agree, such as how best to tax so that they pay their fair share."

