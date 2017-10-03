Faster Salmonella test boosts food safety for humans and animals

October 5, 2017 by Joe Schwartz
salmonella
Salmonella forms a biofilm. Credit: CDC

A new test allows accurate, rapid testing for Salmonella, a bacteria that is one of the leading causes of food-borne illness across all regions of the world. Salmonella can infect animals as well as people, with commonly reported cases of people falling sick after handling pets and livestock.

Tests that used to take days now take 24 hours, with a hundredfold improvement in detection for at least one type of Salmonella - called Salmonella Dublin - that is an emerging concern and is difficult to grow in culture, making diagnosis difficult.

The new method, first developed for automated food safety testing and then adapted by Cornell scientists for a wider range of sample types, can detect the bacteria from environmental and clinical samples, including swabs, feces, milk and blood.

The improves diagnosis time from as many as five days using current procedures, according to a recent study published Sept. 1 in the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation.

"Because we have this 24-hour turnaround time with the , there are veterinary hospitals and clinics that can test and get results rapidly and make sure they are not exposing other to Salmonella," said Belinda Thompson, assistant clinical professor at the Animal Health Diagnostic Center and a senior author of the paper.

Fast clinical diagnoses also allow veterinarians to quickly quarantine an infected animal.

Salmonella Dublin is "host adapted" in cattle, meaning infected animals can become permanent or long-term carriers, putting herd mates, especially susceptible calves, at risk. This strain can infect people who may be exposed by contact with infected animals, by drinking raw milk, or by consuming other contaminated food products. In humans, Salmonella Dublin has higher hospitalization and fatality rates than other Salmonella types; it causes systemic infection of body tissues, similar to typhoid.

"Salmonella biosurveillance in veterinary facilities is critical because animals can shed the bacteria without showing clinical disease signs," said Laura Goodman, a senior research associate in the Department of Population Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences and lead author of the study. Goodman added that the method described in the study is now available as an environmental testing program through the Animal Health Diagnostic Center.

Explore further: Cornell offers only U.S. salmonella dublin test for cattle

More information: Laura B. Goodman et al. Detection of Salmonella spp. in veterinary samples by combining selective enrichment and real-time PCR, Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation (2017). DOI: 10.1177/1040638717728315

Related Stories

Cornell offers only U.S. salmonella dublin test for cattle

November 1, 2012

Salmonella can cause serious disease on cattle farms, killing calves, causing cows to abort, contaminating raw milk and harming humans along the way. As the cattle-adapted strain salmonella dublin creeps into the northeastern ...

Salmonella food poisoning could damage your DNA

February 22, 2017

Salmonella food poisoning wallops you for several days, but new research by Cornell food scientists indicates that some of its serotypes – variations of the bacterial species – can have permanent repercussions. It may ...

Detecting salmonella in pork meat twice as fast

March 21, 2017

A new method developed at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, halves the time it takes slaughterhouses to test for disease-causing salmonella in pork meat. The test can save the slaughterhouses money ...

Backyard poultry present salmonella risk

June 12, 2017

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this spring reports that there are eight ongoing outbreaks of salmonella in 47 states linked to backyard poultry in the United States. As of May 13, 71 people had been hospitalized—36 ...

Team develops an oral vaccine against Salmonella

December 19, 2016

Researchers from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston have developed a vaccine against salmonella poisoning designed to be taken by mouth. The findings are detailed in an article published in Frontiers in Cellular ...

Recommended for you

How yellow and blue make green in parrots

October 5, 2017

When it comes to spectacular displays of color, birds are obvious standouts in the natural world. Many brightly colored birds get their pigments from the foods that they eat, but that's not true of parrots. Now, researchers ...

Rare songbird may never have existed

October 5, 2017

One of the world's most elusive species of songbird may be so hard to spot because it never existed in the first place, according to new research from the University of Aberdeen.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.