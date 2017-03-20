Detecting salmonella in pork meat twice as fast

March 21, 2017
Detecting salmonella in pork meat twice as fast
Credit: Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

A new method developed at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, halves the time it takes slaughterhouses to test for disease-causing salmonella in pork meat. The test can save the slaughterhouses money i.e. by ensuring meat reaches the market faster, which in turn reduces the costs of operating the meat chillers.

Salmonella bacteria are responsible for a large part of the foodborne infections in Denmark. For several years pork has been the food source most commonly implicated with acquired in Denmark. In order to prevent salmonella infected meat from reaching consumers, slaughterhouses test meat before it leaves the slaughterhouse.

With current testing methods it takes at least 10 hours to get test results. A new method developed at the National Food Institute can be completed in less than five hours. This enables testing to be carried out within one working shift and the meat can be sent to market faster, which in turn reduces the slaughterhouses' operating costs for meat chillers and extends the shelf life of the meat in the distribution chain.

Optimized sample preparation and analysis

The workflow of the new test method – which is being patented – is in many ways similar to the current workflow at the slaughterhouses, making implementation easier. The time saving is mostly due to the optimization of the sample preparation process, but also the way samples are analyzed has been optimized to enable disease-causing bacteria to be detected more quickly.

Validation testing carried out at the National Food Institute shows that the new method is as effective as existing methods at detecting in pork meat. The has therefore been submitted for validation according to the relevant ISO standard so that it can be implemented by slaughterhouses around the world.

More information: M. S. R. Fachmann et al. Detection of Salmonella enterica in Meat in Less than 5 Hours by a Low-Cost and Noncomplex Sample Preparation Method, Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2017). DOI: 10.1128/AEM.03151-16

Related Stories

New methods of detecting Salmonella in pork meat processing

July 24, 2014

Infections caused by foodborne microorganisms are an increasing public health burden. In a PhD project at the National Food Institute, Technical University of Denmark, new methods of characterising and dectecting foodborne ...

Foodborne salmonella infections in Denmark reach historic low

December 1, 2016

A record low number of foodborne salmonella cases were registered in Denmark in 2015. While travel remains the leading cause of salmonella infections, no cases have been attributed to Danish eggs for the first time in the ...

Danes contract Salmonella infections abroad

July 29, 2013

In 2012 the number of Salmonella cases increased slightly after the record low incidence in 2011. Nearly half of the Danes who contracted Salmonella were infected abroad. Among people infected in Denmark, Danish pork and ...

Historically low number of Danes infected with salmonella

June 20, 2014

The number of Danes who contracted a salmonella infection reached a historic low level in 2013. More than half of those infected became ill during a trip abroad. For the third year in a row no salmonella cases were linked ...

