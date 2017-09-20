Ultra-light aluminum: Chemists report breakthrough in material design

September 22, 2017 by Mary-Ann Muffoletto
Ultra-light aluminum: chemists report breakthrough in material design
Schematic depiction of a supertetrahedral aluminum crystal structure. Scientists from Utah State University, USA and Southern Federal University, Russia, computationally designed a new, metastable, ultra-light crystalline form of aluminum. Credit: Iliya Getmanskii, Southern Federal University, Russia

If you drop an aluminum spoon in a sink full of water, the spoon will sink to the bottom. That's because aluminum, in its conventional form, is denser than water says Utah State University chemist Alexander Boldyrev.

But if you restructure the common household metal at the , as Boldyrev and colleagues did using computational modeling, you could produce an ultra-light crystalline form of aluminum that's lighter than water. Boldyrev, along with scientists Iliya Getmanskii, Vitaliy Koval, Rusian Minyaev and Vladimir Minkin of Southern Federal University in Rostov-on Don, Russia, published findings in the Sept. 18, 2017, online edition of The Journal of Physical Chemistry C.

The team's research is supported by the National Science Foundation and the Russian Ministry of Science and Education.

"My colleagues' approach to this challenge was very innovative," says Boldyrev, professor in USU's Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. "They started with a known crystal lattice, in this case, a diamond, and substituted every carbon atom with an aluminum tetrahedron."

The team's calculations confirmed such a structure is a new, metastable, lightweight form of crystal aluminum. And to their amazement, it has a density of only 0.61 gram per cubic centimeter, in contrast to convention 's density of 2.7 grams per cubic centimeter.

"That means the new crystallized form will float on water, which has a density of one gram per cubic centimeter," Boldyrev says.

Such a property opens a whole new realm of possible applications for the non-magnetic, corrosive-resistant, abundant, relatively inexpensive and easy-to-produce metal.

"Spaceflight, medicine, wiring and more lightweight, more fuel-efficient automotive parts are some applications that come to mind," Boldyrev says. "Of course, it's very early to speculate about how this material could be used. There are many unknowns. For one thing, we don't know anything about its strength."

Still, he says, the breakthrough discovery marks a novel way of approaching material design.

"An amazing aspect of this research is the approach: using a known structure to design a new material," Boldyrev says. "This approach paves the way for future discoveries."

Explore further: Up, up and away: Chemists say 'yes,' helium can form compounds

More information: Getmanskii, Iliya V., Vitaliy V. Koval, Ruslan M. Minyaev, Alexander I. Boldyrev and Vladimir Il Minkin. "Supertetrahedral Aluminum - A New Allotropic Ultra-Light Crystalline Form of Aluminum." Journal of Physical Chemistry C. 18 September 2017. DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpcc.7b07565

Related Stories

Chemists do a double take on the double helix

August 16, 2012

(Phys.org) -- When most people think of a double helix, they think of DNA structure — a now familiar image thanks to Watson and Crick’s landmark 1953 discovery of the double-stranded molecules of nucleic acids. ...

New technology for producing porous aluminum

July 18, 2017

A new technology of producing an unsinkable aluminum alloy was developed at Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU). Porosity is produced by the addition of foaming gas into liquid aluminum during re-melting. ...

Researchers develop an efficient dual-ion battery design

October 12, 2016

Dual-ion batteries (DIBs) are a new type of battery developed in recent years, typically using graphite as both the cathode and anode material. DIBs can operate across a wider voltage window with safer performance, and are ...

Recommended for you

Researchers report new technique for de-icing surfaces

September 21, 2017

Scientists and engineers have been waging a quiet but determined battle against the build-up of ice on infrastructure. A thin coating of ice on solar panels can wreak havoc with their ability to generate electricity. Thin ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

tallenglish
not rated yet 10 hours ago
Wonder how long it will be before we catch up to Star Trek and get transparent aluminium - something tells me this isn't far fetched anymore.
tallenglish
1 / 5 (1) 10 hours ago
I also see why Americans can't pronounce the word correctly - but I see we can blame Sir Humphry who was English - oh the irony.
434a
5 / 5 (3) 10 hours ago
Wonder how long it will be before we catch up to Star Trek and get transparent aluminium - something tells me this isn't far fetched anymore.


https://en.wikipe...ynitride

Aluminium oxynitride or AlON is a ceramic composed of aluminium, oxygen and nitrogen. It is marketed under the name ALON by Surmet Corporation.[3] AlON is optically transparent (≥80%) in the near-ultraviolet, visible and midwave-infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It is 4 times harder than fused silica glass, 85% as hard as sapphire, and nearly 15% harder than magnesium aluminate spinel. Since it has a cubic spinel structure, it can be fabricated to transparent windows, plates, domes, rods, tubes and other forms using conventional ceramic powder processing techniques. ALON is the hardest polycrystalline transparent ceramic available commercially
Isotherm7
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
Nothing about how you might actually produce the stuff ('easy to produce')?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.