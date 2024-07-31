Utah State University (USU) is a public research university located in Logan, Utah. It is a land-grant and space-grant institution and is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The university also leads the nation in funding for aerospace research and the number of student experiments actually sent out into space. Founded in 1888 as Utah's agricultural college, USU focused on agriculture, domestic arts, and mechanic arts. The university now offers programs in liberal arts, engineering, business, economics, natural resource sciences, as well as nationally ranked elementary & secondary education programs. The university has eight colleges and offers a total of 176 bachelor's degrees, 97 master's degrees, and 38 doctoral degrees. USU has grown extensively in the 21st century, which is marked by a $400 million fundraising campaign for the University and record levels of enrollment. USU's main campus is located in Logan with regional campuses in Brigham City, Tooele, and the Uintah Basin. In 2010, the College of Eastern Utah, located in Price, Utah joined the USU system becoming Utah State University College of Eastern Utah (USU Eastern).

Address Old Main Hill, Logan, Utah, United States of America 84322 Website http://www.usu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

