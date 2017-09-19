Too much sun is no good—for people or plants

September 21, 2017 by Val Osowski
Too much sun is no good—for people or plants
Credit: Michigan State University

People avoid sunburn by applying sunscreen. But how do plants avoid getting burnt?

Scientists have an increasingly sophisticated understanding of mechanisms that ensure efficient under laboratory-controlled conditions. But less is known about the regulation of photosynthesis when experience rapid and extreme changes in sunlight, which can potentially cause harmful effects on photosynthetic efficiency and productivity.

Rob Last, Michigan State University Barnett Rosenberg Professor, and postdoctoral researcher Jun Liu, are working to better understand these mechanisms. The results of their research were published this month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The MSU researchers have discovered the critical role played by MPH2, a protein in the lumen of the chloroplast thylakoid membrane required for the repair of photosystem II, or PSII, when damaged by excess light energy. They found that the loss of MPH2 in the flowering plant Arabidopsis thaliana causes PSII repair deficiency under changing light.

"Photosynthesis has a balancing act. Energy from sunlight is essential for conversion of carbon dioxide and water into biomass and chemical energy. Too much energy from the sun destroys the ability of PSII to function, and these damaged reaction centers must be repaired to allow them to get back to the business of photosynthesis," said Last, who's part of the plant biology and biochemistry and molecular biology departments in the College of Natural Science.

Too much sun is no good—for people or plants
Robert Last, Michigan State University Barnett Rosenberg Professor. Credit: G.L. Kohuth

They have also discovered that mutants in this protein – and many other previously described PSII repair mutants – suffer when grown under dynamically changing light conditions.

"This is in contrast to mutants that are defective in preventing damage, which do not seem to suffer under dynamic ," Last said. "This difference between repair and protection mechanisms has potential importance for designing 'resilient' crop plants that are productive under stressful and dynamic conditions."

The amount of sun shining on plants fluctuates enormously on timescales from seconds to seasons, Liu said.

"I find it fascinating that this molecular mechanism allows photosynthetic organisms to thrive despite these huge changes," he said.

Too much sun is no good—for people or plants
People avoid sunburn by applying sunscreen. Credit: MSU

These findings may offer insight into the evolution of photosynthesis, Liu added.

"Understanding the role of MPH2 and other PSII repair proteins could lead to breeding and genetic engineering of crops that can endure harsh climates and dynamic environments to sustainably meet the increasing demands for food, fuel and fiber in this time of changing climate and rapid population growth," he said.

Explore further: New study provides high-resolution insights into plants' light harvesting process under low light

More information: Jun Liu et al. A chloroplast thylakoid lumen protein is required for proper photosynthetic acclimation of plants under fluctuating light environments, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1712206114

Related Stories

How phytoplankton rule the oceans

June 21, 2017

Photosynthesis is a unique biological process that has permitted the colonization of land and sea by plants and phytoplankton respectively. While the mechanisms of photosynthesis in plants are well understood, scientists ...

Seeing the big picture in photosynthetic light harvesting

January 19, 2016

To understand what goes on inside a beehive you can't just study the activity of a single bee. Likewise, to understand the photosynthetic light-harvesting that takes place inside the chloroplast of a leaf, you can't just ...

New model of the quality control of photosystem II

June 25, 2014

Thylakoid membranes are piled up to form the grana well known as the site where the Photosystem II (PSII) complexes which play a role in the primary photochemical reaction exist. However, the structures and dynamics of thylakoid ...

Ingenious fine-tuning of plant photosynthesis

February 4, 2015

Malgorzata Pietrzykowska has investigated the specific roles of the two most abundant membrane proteins on Earth, Lhcb1 and 2. Both of them are responsible for light harvesting which is the basis of photosynthesis, the process ...

Recommended for you

Dino-killing asteroid sped up bird evolution

September 21, 2017

Human activities could change the pace of evolution, similar to what occurred 66 million years ago when a giant asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs, leaving modern birds as their only descendants. That's one conclusion drawn ...

Discovery helps improve accuracy of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing

September 21, 2017

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley and Massachusetts General Hospital have identified a key region within the Cas9 protein that governs how accurately CRISPR-Cas9 homes in on a target DNA sequence, and have ...

Scientists unravel mysteries of DNA replication in corn

September 21, 2017

DNA replication is among life's most important processes, providing a way for an organism's genetic material to be reproduced so it can be passed from cell to cell. For the first time, scientists have characterized that process ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.