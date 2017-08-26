New study provides high-resolution insights into plants' light harvesting process under low light

August 28, 2017
New study provides high-resolution insights into plants' light harvesting process under low light
The overall structure of C2S2M2-type PSII-LHCII supercomplex with backgroud of pea leaves (up: top-view; down: side-view). Subunits are colored differently: the main transmembrane core subunit, magenta; small intrinsic core subunit, white; oxygen evolving complex subunit PsbO (blue), PsbP (light orange) and PsbQ (lime); peripheral light harvesting complexes S-LHCII (green), M-LHCII (cyan), CP29 (orange), CP26 (purple) and CP24 (yellow). Credit: IBP

Photosynthesis is a biological process mediating the conversion of solar energy into chemical energy. Oxygenic photosynthesis performed by plants, algae and cyanobacteria is one of the most amazing chemical reactions on the planet. It provides food and energy for nearly all living organisms, and also contributes to the formation of the atmosphere and maintenance of the carbon-oxygen balance on the earth.

In , the primary light reaction of photosynthesis initiates at photosystem II (PSII), a membrane-embedded supramolecular machine responsible for catalyzing the water-splitting reaction. Surrounding the PSII, a number of peripheral antenna complexes dynamically associate with it to form the PSII-LHCII supercomplexes of variable sizes in response to different light conditions.

The C2S2M2-type supercomplex is known as the largest stable form of PSII-LHCII supercomplex isolated from Arabidopsis and peas, and crucial for plants to achieve optimal light-harvesting efficiency when they grow under low-light conditions. Structural analysis of the C2S2M2 supercomplex is a pivotal step toward understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying processes of light harvesting, energy transfer and PSII functional regulation in plants.

CHANG Wenrui-LI Mei's group, ZHANG Xinzheng's group and LIU Zhenfeng's group from the Institute of Biophysics (IBP) at CAS used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to resolve structures of C2S2M2-type PSII-LHCII supercomplex from peas at 2.7 and 3.2 Å resolution, respectively.

The 2.7 Å resolution structure of C2S2M2 supercomplex represents the highest resolution structure of membrane protein complexes solved through single-particle cryo-EM method so far. The supercomplex has a total molecular mass of 1.4 megadalton and forms a homodimer. Each monomeric PSII-LHCII contains 28 or 27 protein subunits, and binds 159 chlorophylls, 44 carotenoids and numerous other cofactors.

The overall structural features and the arrangement of each individual subunit, as well as the sophisticated pigment network and the complete pathways within the supercomplex have been revealed in great detail through this study. In addition, comparison of the two C2S2M2 structures resolved at different states suggest the potential mechanism of functional regulation on the light-harvesting process and the oxygen-evolving activity of plant PSII.

The study, titled "Structure and assembly mechanism of plant C2S2M2-type PSII-LHCII supercomplex," was published in Science on Aug. 25, 2017. The breakthrough was achieved through continuous and persistent efforts by the team from IBP after their previous work on the cryo-EM of spinach C2S2-type PSII-LHCII supercomplex was published in Nature last year.

Explore further: Research clarifies light-harvesting process in plants

More information: "Structure and assembly mechanism of plant C2S2M2-type PSII-LHCII supercomplex," Science (2017). DOI: 10.1126/science.aan0327

Related Stories

Research clarifies light-harvesting process in plants

June 1, 2016

Photosynthesis, one of the most important biochemical and biophysical processes on earth, provides food and energy for nearly all living organisms (including human beings) in the biosphere. Studying the structures and mechanisms ...

Ingenious fine-tuning of plant photosynthesis

February 4, 2015

Malgorzata Pietrzykowska has investigated the specific roles of the two most abundant membrane proteins on Earth, Lhcb1 and 2. Both of them are responsible for light harvesting which is the basis of photosynthesis, the process ...

How phytoplankton rule the oceans

June 21, 2017

Photosynthesis is a unique biological process that has permitted the colonization of land and sea by plants and phytoplankton respectively. While the mechanisms of photosynthesis in plants are well understood, scientists ...

New model of the quality control of photosystem II

June 25, 2014

Thylakoid membranes are piled up to form the grana well known as the site where the Photosystem II (PSII) complexes which play a role in the primary photochemical reaction exist. However, the structures and dynamics of thylakoid ...

Recommended for you

Rhesus monkeys found to see faces in inanimate objects too

August 28, 2017

A team of researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has found that rhesus monkeys, like humans, recognize face-like traits in inanimate objects. In their study published in the journal Current Biology, the ...

Chromosome mechanics guide nuclear assembly

August 28, 2017

Every one of our cells stores its genome within the nucleus – the quintessential subcellular structure that distinguishes eukaryotic cells from bacteria. When animal cells divide, they disassemble their nucleus, releasing ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.